Poco X4 5G launching in India soon?

Poco X4 Pro 5G was launched in India just yeasrtday. Now a fresh report has revealed that now the company will launch Poco X4 5G in India.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, Poco X4 5G will make its debut in the country soon. Further, the tipster says that the network testing of the phone has already begun. The tweet has been deleted now.

In a separate tweet, the tipster says that the Xiaomi device with the 2201116PI model number has been spotted at BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). The listing suggests that the phone will soon be launched in India as Poco X4 5G.

Meanwhile, the Poco X4 Pro 5G has been launched in India in three configurations. It is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 64GB, Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB. The 8GB + 128GB model will costs you Rs 21,999. The phone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a hole-punch at the front. The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with 8GB of RAM.

The Poco phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary camera. In addition, there is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Further, the device runs on Android 11 with the company’s MIUI 13 skin on top. Finally, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Other features include dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Hi-Res Audio certification, IP53 rating for splash resistance, liquid cooling technology, a hybrid MicroSD card slot, IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.