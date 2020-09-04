Poco M2 teased to be the most affordable 6GB RAM smartphone

Apart from 6GB RAM, the Poco M2 is likely to be launched in other variants as well.

Advertisement

Poco, the sub-brand of Xiaomi will be launching Poco M2 in India on September 8. Now ahead of launch, Poco has started teasing the upcoming launch on its Twitter handle.



As per a recent teaser shared by Poco India’s Twitter handle, the upcoming Poco M2 will be the “most affordable 6GB RAM phone”. The tweet reads "More RAM, more fun! Get ready to experience #PowerFTW with the most affordable 6GB RAM phone, #POCOM2".



Apart from 6GB RAM, the Poco M2 is likely to be launched in other variants as well. The smartphone will launch in the country through Flipkart. Teasers shared by the company on Flipkart confirmed that the display of the Poco M2 will have a water-drop style notch.



Poco is yet to reveal the specification details of the Poco M2 but it is believed that this will be the downgraded version of Poco M2 Pro launched just a few weeks ago. The phone retails for Rs 13,999 for 4GB/64GB variant, Rs 14,999 for 6GB/64GB variant and the 6GB/128GB variant retails for Rs 16,999.



Talking about the specification, Poco M2 Pro has a 6.67-inch full HD + display, which has a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. There is a Snapdragon 720G processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The quad-camera setup has a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle, 5MP macro shooter, and 2MP depth sensor. Also, there is a 16MP front camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.



Poco M2 will be launched a day in India after the global launch of Poco X3 on September 7. The smartphone will be loaded with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The phone will be available in 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage and it might also come with 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage.

The phone will come equipped with NFC for contactless payment and it will also feature an infrared sensor. The Poco X3 NFC will be loaded with 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 120Hz refresh rate.