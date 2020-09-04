Advertisement

Poco M2 teased to be the most affordable 6GB RAM smartphone

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 04, 2020 11:39 am

Latest News

Apart from 6GB RAM, the Poco M2 is likely to be launched in other variants as well.
Advertisement

Poco, the sub-brand of Xiaomi will be launching Poco M2 in India on September 8. Now ahead of launch, Poco has started teasing the upcoming launch on its Twitter handle.

As per a recent teaser shared by Poco India’s Twitter handle, the upcoming Poco M2 will be the “most affordable 6GB RAM phone”. The tweet reads "More RAM, more fun! Get ready to experience #PowerFTW with the most affordable 6GB RAM phone, #POCOM2".

Apart from 6GB RAM, the Poco M2 is likely to be launched in other variants as well. The smartphone will launch in the country through Flipkart. Teasers shared by the company on Flipkart confirmed that the display of the Poco M2 will have a water-drop style notch.

Poco is yet to reveal the specification details of the Poco M2 but it is believed that this will be the downgraded version of Poco M2 Pro launched just a few weeks ago. The phone retails for Rs 13,999 for 4GB/64GB variant, Rs 14,999 for 6GB/64GB variant and the 6GB/128GB variant retails for Rs 16,999.

Talking about the specification, Poco M2 Pro has a 6.67-inch full HD + display, which has a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. There is a Snapdragon 720G processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The quad-camera setup has a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle, 5MP macro shooter, and 2MP depth sensor. Also, there is a 16MP front camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Poco M2 will be launched a day in India after the global launch of Poco X3 on September 7. The smartphone will be loaded with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The phone will be available in 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage and it might also come with 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. 

 

The phone will come equipped with NFC for contactless payment and it will also feature an infrared sensor. The Poco X3 NFC will be loaded with 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 120Hz refresh rate.

Poco M2 launching on 8th September in India

Poco X3 confirmed to launch on September 7

Poco X3 NFC alleged price, specifications and more surfaced online

Latest News from Poco

You might like this

Tags: Poco

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 8T key specifications leaked online

Poco X3 NFC alleged price, specifications and more surfaced online

Redmi 9A will go on sale for the first time today via Amazon, Mi.com

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop

Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop
Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters
Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more
Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?

Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies