Poco M2 launching on 8th September in India

Poco is all set to launch another smartphone under its name, which is the Poco M2. The device will be a smaller brother to Poco M2 Pro and will be available to purchase through Flipkart.

Poco, the sub-brand of Xiaomi is ready to launch another smartphone under the Poco series. The Poco M2, which is a toned-down version of Poco M2 Pro, is all set for launch on the 8th of September and will be sold on Flipkart.

The announcement was made on Twitter through Poco India's official account. The company has been able to keep the specifications of the device a secret till launch.

The pricing for the device is expected to be around Rs. 10,000. Also, through the teaser, we can clearly figure out that the display of the Poco M2 will have a water-drop style notch.

Just yesterday, Poco also announced that the Poco M2 Pro will be available for everyone to buy through open sales instead of flash sales.

The big brother of Poco M2, the Poco M2 Pro has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 720G. There's a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, a 5MP Macro camera and an 8MP wide-angle camera. On the front, there's a 16MP camera. It has a 5000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. The phone retails for Rs. 13,999 for 4GB/64GB variant and Rs. 14,999 for 6GB/64GB variant. The 6GB/128GB variant retails for Rs. 16,999 through Flipkart and is now available 24/7 for purchase.

