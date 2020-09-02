Advertisement

Poco M2 launching on 8th September in India

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 02, 2020 11:58 am

Latest News

Poco is all set to launch another smartphone under its name, which is the Poco M2. The device will be a smaller brother to Poco M2 Pro and will be available to purchase through Flipkart.
Advertisement

Poco, the sub-brand of Xiaomi is ready to launch another smartphone under the Poco series. The Poco M2, which is a toned-down version of Poco M2 Pro, is all set for launch on the 8th of September and will be sold on Flipkart. 

 

The announcement was made on Twitter through Poco India's official account. The company has been able to keep the specifications of the device a secret till launch. 

 

Advertisement

 

The pricing for the device is expected to be around Rs. 10,000. Also, through the teaser, we can clearly figure out that the display of the Poco M2 will have a water-drop style notch. 

 

Just yesterday, Poco also announced that the Poco M2 Pro will be available for everyone to buy through open sales instead of flash sales. 

 

The big brother of Poco M2, the Poco M2 Pro has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 720G. There's a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, a 5MP Macro camera and an 8MP wide-angle camera. On the front, there's a 16MP camera. It has a 5000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. The phone retails for Rs. 13,999 for 4GB/64GB variant and Rs. 14,999 for 6GB/64GB variant. The 6GB/128GB variant retails for Rs. 16,999 through Flipkart and is now available 24/7 for purchase.


Poco exec teases four possible designs for Poco X3

Poco X3 leaks: Tipped to have a 120Hz display

Upcoming Poco Phone with 120Hz Refresh Rate teased

Poco X2 gets Android 10 based MIUI 12 update in India

Poco teases new smartphone launch in India to take on OnePlus Nord

Poco C3 tipped to launch soon in India

Latest News from Poco

You might like this

Tags: Poco

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi 9A with MediaTek Helio G25 processor, Redmi Earphones launched in India for Rs 6,799

Nokia 2.4 render surfaced online

Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5 clear certification

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters
Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more
Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?

Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?
Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord

Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord
Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A

Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A
Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut

Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies