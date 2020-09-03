Advertisement

Poco X3 confirmed to launch on September 7

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 03, 2020 11:55 am

Unlike the Poco M2 launch, Poco X3 launch event will be a global launch that will be live-streamed on the company's social media channels like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

After announcing the launch date for Poco M2 in India, Poco has confirmed to unveil the Poco X3 on September 7, 2020. The launch date has been announced by the company on its Twitter handle.

Unlike the Poco M2 launch, Poco X3 launch event will be a global launch that will be live-streamed on the company's social media channels like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Poco X3 will be the direct successor of Poco X2 that was launched in India in February this year.



Poco Global on Twitter revealed that the next smartphone by Poco will be called the Poco X3 NFC. The Poco X3 NFC is reported to feature a 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch latency. It will most likely run the latest Android 10 OS with MIUI 12 custom skin on top.

Under the hood, the phone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. It will come in 64GB and 128GB storage versions. The Poco X3 phone is reported to pack 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging that can charge the phone in 65 minutes. It will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.


The teasers shared by Poco Global General Manager, Angus have already confirmed a quad-rear camera setup. It will be equipped with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The information about other camera sensors yet. There might be a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

