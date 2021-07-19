Poco F3 GT Flipkart availability confirmed ahead of July 24 launch

The Poco F3 GT will be launching in India on July 23rd. Now ahead of its launch, it has been confirmed that the phone will be available on Flipkart after launch. The listing has revealed key specs and design of the upcoming phone.

Flipkart has put up a microsite teasing the upcoming launch of F3 GT. This confirms that the upcoming Poco device will be available on the e-commerce site upon its launch in India.

F3 GT Key Details Revealed

The Flipkart page reveals that the phone will employ an Aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame, a glass body, with three styles of bevels. It will be available in Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black colours.



The device has a 22-Step engraved back panel and it will be 8mm thin. It is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset

This will be the first Poco device to feature a 120Hz AMOLED panel with DC Dimming and HDR10+ support. It will have High Fidelity Dual Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Adding to it, the phone will pack a 5065mAh battery that promises up to 2 days of battery life.

Additionally, there will be three cameras on the back. This will include a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. Also, on the front, there’s a 16MP selfie shooter.

Poco India earlier confirmed that the upcoming Poco F3 GT would feature a glass sandwich design.

Moving on, the company revealed that it would use a series 7000 aluminium for the chassis.

Meanwhile, the pricing for the device has been leaked once before. The Poco F3 GT on Flipkart may be priced around Rs 30,000, as per the report. The phone will be priced under Rs 35,000 for all the variants.

Tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) has also leaked the price. As per him, the 8GB + 128GB will be priced at Rs 28,999 or Rs 29,999. The 12GB + 256GB version will be priced at Rs 31,999 or Rs 32,999.

Other than this, the phone could sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It should run on Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS.