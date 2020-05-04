Poco F2 global launch expected soon, new teaser out

Poco F2 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chip.

Poco F2 or Poco F2 Pro has been in leaks and rumours from quiet some time now. Now the smartphones are likely to make its way in the global smartphone market.



Poco official Twitter handle has released a small clip which hints that the global launch of POCO F2 flagship series will happen soon. The phone is likely to be launched this month in international markets as well as in India.

The tweet does not mention any exact launch date there’s still no launch date for the F2. There is an image which says is “Wake up Poco”.

Redmi K30 Pro will reportedly launch in India as the POCO F2 Pro. To recall, Xiaomi launched Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition in China earlier this year. Poco F2 Pro comes with the codename “Imi” which is the exact codename of the K30 Pro. This suggests that both the Poco F2 Pro is indeed the Redmi K30 Pro.

Recently, European pricing details for the POCO F2 Pro were leaked online. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is reportedly priced at €649 (approx Rs 53,500) while the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is said to be priced at €749 (approx Rs 62,000).

It was earlier reported that the Poco might launch Redmi K30 Pro as Poco F2 in India. But Poco’s General Manager C Manmohan confirmed that the Poco F2 is not the Redmi K30 Pro.

As per rumours, Poco F2 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chip. The phone is expected to sport a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with 2400×1080 pixels. It might be equipped with 4700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology.



For the camera, Poco F2 will reportedly have a quad-camera setup with 64MP Camera, 13MP super wide-angle sensor and the two 5MP and 2MP telephoto and depth camera lens. The front facing camera is expected to be 20MP sensor.

To recall, Poco F1 was launched back in the year 2018 with a price starting at Rs 20,999 featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, dual rear cameras, and a 4000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging.