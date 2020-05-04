Advertisement

Poco F2 global launch expected soon, new teaser out

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 04, 2020 12:50 pm

Latest News

Poco F2 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chip.
Advertisement

Poco F2 or Poco F2 Pro has been in leaks and rumours from quiet some time now. Now the smartphones are likely to make its way in the global smartphone market.

Poco official Twitter handle has released a small clip which hints that the global launch of POCO F2 flagship series will happen soon. The phone is likely to be launched this month in international markets as well as in India.

 

The tweet does not mention any exact launch date there’s still no launch date for the F2. There is an image which says is “Wake up Poco”.

Advertisement


Redmi K30 Pro will reportedly launch in India as the POCO F2 Pro. To recall, Xiaomi launched Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition in China earlier this year. Poco F2 Pro comes with the codename “Imi” which is the exact codename of the K30 Pro. This suggests that both the Poco F2 Pro is indeed the Redmi K30 Pro.

 

Recently, European pricing details for the POCO F2 Pro were leaked online. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is reportedly priced at €649 (approx Rs 53,500) while the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is said to be priced at €749 (approx Rs 62,000).

 

It was earlier reported that the Poco might launch Redmi K30 Pro as Poco F2 in India. But Poco’s General Manager C Manmohan confirmed that the Poco F2 is not the Redmi K30 Pro.

 

As per rumours, Poco F2 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chip. The phone is expected to sport a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with 2400×1080 pixels. It might be equipped with 4700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology.

For the camera, Poco F2 will reportedly have a quad-camera setup with 64MP Camera, 13MP super wide-angle sensor and the two 5MP and 2MP telephoto and depth camera lens. The front facing camera is expected to be 20MP sensor.

 

To recall, Poco F1 was launched back in the year 2018 with a price starting at Rs 20,999 featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, dual rear cameras, and a 4000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging.

Redmi K30 Pro might launch in India as Poco F2, MIUI 11 code reveals

Poco F2 is not a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro, confirms Poco exec

Alleged Poco F2 spotted, Is the launch imminent?

Poco F2 Pro European pricing gets leaked

Latest News from Poco

You might like this

Tags: Poco F2 Poco F2 launch Poco F2 specs Poco F2 leaks Poco F2 Pro Poco F2 Pro launch Poco F2 Pro specs Poco F2 Pro leaks

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Flipkart listing shows May 8 as release date for Motorola Razr

Vivo announces 'Vivo Smart Retail' system to let users buy smartphones offline amid COVID-19

Vivo S1 price slashed in India: Here is the new pricing

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home
Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid
Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?

Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies