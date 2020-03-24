Redmi K30 Pro, K30 Pro Zoom Edition announced

The Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition come with a similar set of specifications.

Xiaomi has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Redmi K30 Pro, in China. The brand has also unveiled a new Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition for the Chinese market.

The Redmi K30 Pro is available in White, Blue, Gray and Purple colour options and it will go on sale from March 27th. The Redmi K30 Pro comes with a price tag of 2,999 yuan (approx. Rs 32,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, 3,399 yuan (approx. Rs 36,650) for 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at 3,699 Yuan (approx. Rs 39,800). The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition is priced at 3,799 Yuan (approx. Rs 40,860) and 8GB RAM + 256GB option is priced at 3999 Yuan (approx. Rs 43,000).

Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 pro Zoom Edition specifications

The Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition come with a similar set of specifications. The Redmi K30 Pro is loaded with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, HDR10+, 100 per cent DCI-P3 Color Gamut and 800nits brightness.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. the phone is backed by with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It is loaded with in-display fingerprint sensor and infrared sensor.

The Redmi K30 Pro is loaded with a pop-up selfie camera which houses a 20-megapixel shooter. For the rear, it is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 5-megapixel telephoto lens with 3cm to 7cm macro and portrait shots, a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV and a depth sensor.

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition is backed by a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom, a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV and a depth sensor.

The Redmi K30 Pro is backed by a 4700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs on Android 10 based on MIUI 11. On the connectivity front, it supports G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM. The phone measures 163.3 x 75.4 x 8.9 mm and weighs 218 grams.