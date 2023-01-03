PLAYFIT Dial 3 smartwatch, Just Corseca Skyraptor Smart eyewear launched in India

PLAYFIT has launched a new smartwatch in India, called the Dial 3. It comes with features such as Bluetooth calling, 1.8-inch display with 500 nits brightness and more. Separately, Just Corseca has launched its smart eyewear series in India called Skyraptor series which consists of two models including the Skyraptor and Skyraptor Pro.

Just Corseca Skyraptor Series Smart Eyewear

The Just Corseca Skyraptor and Skyraptor Pro series smart eyewear have launched in the market at a discounted price of Rs 1,999 and Rs 3,999 respectively, backed with a 12 months warranty. Users can buy these Smart Eyewears from company’s official website Justcorseca.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and other leading online and offline retail stores across India.

The Skyraptor Series Smart Eyewear is built with premium ABS plastics while the full-rim frame features flexible hinges to fit a wider range of faces. The ABS Frame is rain and sweat-proof, while the ergonomic design makes it comfortable to wear for long hours.

Using the latest Bluetooth chip (V5.0), the Skyraptor and Skyraptor Pro feature intelligently hidden open-ear speakers built into the frame that features directional sound to secretly deliver the audio straight to your ears. The open-ear design allows you to stay aware of your surroundings while listening to your music.

The TWS buds have discreet omnidirectional mics built right into the frame. Additionally, with low-latency audio (60ms Bluetooth connectivity), you get smooth and stutter-free sound as per the brand.

The Pro variant gets battery life up to 7 hours while the vanilla variant gets up to 5 hours of playtime. The Pro model can charge magnetically while the regular model uses micro-USB port. Further, the Skyraptor Pro has dual mics while the normal model has a single one.

The Skyraptor Series Smart Eyewear also feature protective UV400 lenses that protect you from the harsh sunlight (99% UVA/UVB protection) when outdoors, while also helping soothe your eyes and reducing the harmful blue light by 35% during working or watching movies to prevent eye strain.

Read More: Just Corseca launches four new smartwatches at starting Rs 6,499

PLAYFIT Dial 3

PLAYFIT Dial 3 comes in three colour variants. Priced at Rs 2999, the new smartwatch is available on leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Users can also buy it from PLAY’s official website.

The newest addition to the PLAYFIT series, this designed and made-in-India, smartwatch comes with various features such as Bluetooth Calling, integrated Voice Assistant, and more for seamless calling and fitness monitoring. Further, the watch gets a 1.8” display with 500-nits brightness.

PLAYFIT DIAL3 also features 100+ fitness tracking modes and multiple customisable watch faces. For a fitness enthusiast, this watch can track blood pressure, SpO2, heart rate, sedentary alert, sleep, and calorie consumption.

The device comes integrated with both, Google Assistant and Siri, thus enabling users to perform daily functions using simple voice commands. The watch also has IP67 rating making it water and dust resistant. The company claims that the watch can function straight up to five days on a single charge.

Thw PLAYFIT Dial 3 will work with the same “PLAYFIT” companion application which works for all PLAYFIT smartwatches launched by PLAY. Consumers upgrading from any of the earlier PLAYFIT smartwatch, can access their old fitness monitoring data on the new PLAYFIT Dial 3 smartwatch too. PLAYFIT companion application is available, both on Google and Apple app stores.