Pixel Watch November 2024 Update Released

Google has released the Pixel Watch November 2024 update for all three of its Pixel Watch models. Aside from the November security patch, Pixel Watch 1 and Pixel Watch 2 users will now begin receiving the Wear OS 5 update after it was paused when it first began rolling out in September earlier this year.

Pixel Watch 1, Pixel Watch 2, and Pixel Watch 3 devices are now receiving the November 2024 software update, with the next update planned for March 2025. The rollout will continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device. Users will receive a notification on their watch once the software update becomes available for their device. We encourage you to update and receive the latest software.

The software versions for various regions will be as follows:

Global:

All Pixel Watch Models: AW2A.241105.012

France:

All Pixel Watch LTE models with Orange cellular service: AW2A.241105.013

All other Pixel Watch models in the region: AW2A.241105.012

As for the changelog, the update includes:

Pixel Watch 3: Security Updates and Bug Fixes

Pixel Watch 1 & Pixel Watch 2: The software update includes an upgrade to Wear OS 5, including new features, numerous bug fixes, and performance updates. Play Store updates for improved camera controls, and Pixel Recorder are also available.

Aside from this, Google said in October that it was aware of the issue affecting some Pixel Watch 1 and 2 users who experienced their device stuck on a blank screen after receiving the September OTA update. The company paused the Wear OS 5 rollout to Pixel Watch 1 and 2, but is now resuming the rollout of the same.

Wear OS 5 brings performance improvements over Wear OS 4. Tracking your workout is now more efficient; for example, running a marathon consumes up to 20% less power on Wear OS 5 than on Wear OS 4.

Aside from that, your fitness apps will be able to help improve your performance with the option to support more data types like ground contact time, stride length and vertical oscillation. The Watch Face Format introduced with Wear OS 4 has also received an update. It should now be easier to create watch face with this format for developers.