Pebble Pace Pro smartwatch launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

Pebble has launched a new smartwatch in India called Pace Pro. The watch sports a 1.7-inch HD display and has health features like SpO2 and a Blood Pressure monitor.

Pebble Pace Pro is priced at Rs 2,999. It is now available for sale on Amazon India. The smartwatch comes in four colour options: Golden Black, Ivory, Jet Black, and Metallic Blue.

Pebble Pace Pro Features

The new Pebble smartwatch sports a 1.7-inch HD display with curved glass. It has a physical button on the right spine and has a matte finish all over the sides. It comes with over 100 watch faces so you can customize your watch as per your preference. In addition, there are swappable straps as well.

The smartwatch comes with 8 sports modes and an accurate step pedometer that monitors steps taken and calories burnt accurately throughout the day. The company claims that the battery makes sure it lasts up to 15 days of active usage.

In addition, the Pebble Pace Pro comes with dedicated dual sensors that accurately monitors SpO2, heart rate and blood pressure in real-time 24×7 continuously. The smartwatch also monitors sleep patterns and suggests lifestyle changes based on sleeping habits.

The Easy-access intelligent menu shortcut of Pebble new watch enables the quick launch of frequently used apps & features just by swiping left from the home screen. The smart notification keeps you informed about all important emails, messages and lets you mute a phone call from the Smart Watch.

Other features include a stopwatch, alarm, app notifications, weather updates, call alerts and in-built games. Lastly, the watch measures 10 x 10 x 10 cm and weighs 46 grams.

Recently, Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch was launched in India for Rs 4,499. The smartwatch comes with an Sp02 monitor, heart rate monitoring, and many other features. There are a total of 15 sports modes available with the watch.