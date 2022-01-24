Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch launched in India for Rs 4,499

Reebok, the Adidas-owned company, has launched its first smartwatch in the Indian market called Reebok ActiveFit 1.0. The smartwatch comes with an Sp02 monitor, heart rate monitoring, and many other features. There are a total of 15 sports modes available with the watch.

It is priced at Rs 4,499. The smart fitness watch is available in different colour variants: Black, Blue, Navy, and Red. It is now available to purchase exclusively via Amazon. The device has 12 months of warranty.

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 Features

The Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch comes in a circular design featuring a 1.3-inch HD fully capacitive touch screen with a curved glass display that offers excellent image quality and a better user experience. It has a water resistance rating of IP67, making your smarwatch resistant to dust and water splashes.

In terms of battery, Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 comes packed with a battery that lasts upto 15 days within a single charge of 2 hours. Further, there is a stand-by time of upto 30 days. This enables you to use features like call & text notifications, social media notifications, music and camera control, built-in games etc.

The new smartwatch comes with 15+ sports modes to help you analyse and optimise your work-outs. In addition, it has health monitoring features, like Sleep Monitor, Blood Pressure, Female Cycle Tracking, Meditative Breathing, Weather Report, Calories and Step Counter.

The smart fitness watch comes with features like Sp02 monitoring and heart rate monitoring. It is equipped with a Blood oxygen sensor that measures the blood oxygen level and keep a track of your health. The Built-in SC7R311 heart rate sensor is made up of two led sensors. It measure SPO2 levels of your blood, combined with an advanced heart rate algorithm that monitors your heart rate in real-time.

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 supports the BoostFit app, to pair with iOS 9.0 (above) & Android 5.0 (above) smart phones. Lastly, the smartwatch measures ‎24.5 x 4.5 x 2.2 cm and weighs 35 grams.