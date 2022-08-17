Pebble launches Venus Bluetooth calling smartwatch at Rs 7,499

Pebble has launched the Venus Bluetooth calling smartwatch, crafted especially for women. The Pebble Venus smartwatch is priced at Rs 7,499. However, it is currently available at a special introductory price of Rs 4,499 at all leading stores as well as pebblecart.com.

Pebble Venus Features

The Pebble Venus smartwatch sports an exquisitely designed small round dial with toughened glass, metallic body and silicon straps. It weighs just 53 grams to enable extended usage and comes with a 1.09 HD screen.

Since the watch is specially oriented for modern Indian women, it comes with features such as female menstrual cycle tracker that reminds about oncoming period. Further, there are multiple trackers for the safe period, ovulation period and also pregnancy period.

The smartwatch boasts more than 100 watch faces and comes in different colours like black, brown and peach. The crown rotate button helps to navigate through various features like phone contact access for direct calling from the watch, call notification, WhatsApp and SMS reminders. Then there is a variety of trackers like SpO2, Blood Pressure, Sleep Monitor, and sedentary reminders.

In addition to multiple sports modes, it keeps a track of your health throughout the day. It is equipped with a step pedometer and shows the calories burnt. This Bluetooth 5.0-enabled calling smartwatch comes with an inbuilt speaker and microphone.

You can get weather updates, control camera functions, and app notifications with vibration alerts along with the health monitors. Besides, it also enables multi-dial switching. This magnetic charging enabled smartwatch is powered by a 200 mAh battery. The company claims that it can work for 2-3 days without a break, on a single charge and 5-7 days on standby.