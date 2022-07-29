Pebble launches Orion and Spectra smartwatches, price starts at Rs 3499

Pebble has launched the new Orion and Spectra smartwatches which are retail exclusive variants. The Orian is available in the retail stores at a discounted price of Rs 3,499. On the other hand, the Spectra is available in retail stores at a discounted price of Rs 5,499.

Pebble Orion

The Pebble Orion smartwatch boasts a 1.81” Full HD display. The watch comes with a square dial, smoothened edges and high-definition fonts for clear vision. It will also have a segment-first Auto Speaker Cleaner feature along with other features such as clear Bluetooth calling, 100+ watch faces and 120+ sports modes.

The Bluetooth calling smartwatch with multi-dial selection sports an exquisitely designed crown rotation button aside from the zinc alloy body. The wearable comes with IP 67 waterproof certification which makes it perfect for the current rainy season.

Further, its unique Auto Speaker Cleaner uses an audio tone to clean the moisture in the smartwatch that clogs it after getting wet. The Orion is powered by the 5.1 Bluetooth low-energy chip and comes along with an AI-enabled Voice Assistant.

Pebble Spectra

The second launch, the Pebble Spectra comes with a 1.36″ round AMOLED display with a Colored Always On Display and 600 Nits brightness. It is an AI Voice Search-enabled Bluetooth calling smartwatch. It comes with a premium zinc alloy body and spherical toughened glass. Further, the smartwatch will be available in four colour variants.

Recently, Pebble Cosmos Max smartwatch launched in India. The Cosmos Max is launched exclusively on Amazon at a special launch price of Rs 2,999. It is available in the colors Jet Black, Cobalt Blue, Midnight Gold and Mint Green colours.

The watch sports a 1.81” Full HD display with a square dial, smoothened edges and high-definition fonts. The Cosmos Max is powered with the 5.1 Bluetooth low-energy chip and comes along with AI-enabled Voice Assistant. Besides, it is loaded with a number of features and modes such as Do not Disturb, Raise to Wake and All-day Heart Rate Test.