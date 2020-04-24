Paytm and Vodafone Idea partner to launch Recharge Saathi for prepaid customers

Vodafone Idea’s ‘Recharge Saathi’ program empowers individuals and small businesses to earn an additional livelihood.

Advertisement

Paytm and Vodafone Idea has announced a partnership and together they have launched ‘Recharge Saathi’ plan. This will enable Paytm to exclusively power prepaid mobile phone recharges for Vodafone Idea customers.



The company says that as a part of the program, any Paytm Customer including pharmacists, milk booth operators, newspaper vendors, even individuals such as security guards can recharge any Vodafone Idea number and start earning. All recharges and transactions would happen securely on the Paytm app in the Prepaid/Postpaid payments section under the ‘Stay at Home Essentials’ category.



Vodafone Idea’s ‘Recharge Saathi’ program empowers individuals and small businesses to earn an additional livelihood. They can start selling mobile recharges by just downloading and registering on the Paytm app. Vodafone Idea will also give an assured cashback to merchant partners for multiple recharges. Individuals and small businesses would be able to earn up to an additional Rs 5,000 every month through this program.



Commenting on this, Abhay Sharma, Senior Vice President – Business, Paytm said:, “This is a great initiative to empower people as well as help them earn an additional livelihood. Prepaid mobile phone recharges is a very important category for us. While we already are India's top destination for prepaid mobile recharges, this exclusive partnership with Vodafone Idea will help us further expand our reach and make deeper inroads into the country.”



Avneesh Khosla, Marketing Director, Vodafone Idea said, “It has been our constant endeavor to ensure that all our customers remain connected at all times, especially now, during the current national lockdown. We believe that this partnership with Paytm will help a large number of our prepaid customers who are digitally unengaged to remain connected without having to step out to recharge. This partnership will enable digitally connected individuals and small businesses to sell recharges and earn a livelihood.”

Vodafone Idea earlier launched a #RechargeforGood program to recharge for a friend, family or anyone who doesn't know how to recharge online or doesn't have access to the internet. This good deed will be rewarded with a cashback of upto 6% on recharges done by an existing Vodafone or Idea customer for someone else through MyVodafone App or MyIdea App". This offer will be valid till 30th April 2020. Also, subscribers will get cashback only on recharges undertaken through MyVodafone Idea app or MyIdea app.

Advertisement