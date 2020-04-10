  • 12:03 Apr 10, 2020

Vodafone Idea launches #RechargeforGood program with up to 6% cashback offers

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 10, 2020 11:12 am

#RechargeforGood offer goes live on 9th April 2020 for Vodafone customers and on 10th April 2020 for Idea customers.
In the current nation-wide lockdown, Vodafone Idea has launched a #RechargeforGood program with the aim to help digitally unconnected customers remain connected during the current times.

"The program enables every Vodafone and Idea customer to recharge for a friend, family or anyone who doesn't know how to recharge online or doesn't have access to the internet. This good deed will be rewarded with a cashback of upto 6% on recharges done by an existing Vodafone or Idea customer for someone else through MyVodafone App or MyIdea App" the company said in a statement.

#RechargeforGood offer goes live on 9th April 2020 for Vodafone customers and on 10th April 2020 for Idea customers. This offer will be valid till 30th April 2020. Also, subscribers will get cashback only on recharges undertaken through MyVodafone Idea app or MyIdea app.

To avail the offer, existing prepaid customer needs to log in to My Vodafone App or My Idea App and recharge for any other Vodafone Idea Prepaid customer. Post which the customer doing the recharge will get a cashback depending on the Recharge value. The cashback coupon can be applied on the customer’s subsequent recharge.

Speaking about the new #RechargeforGood program, Avneesh Khosla, Marketing Director, Vodafone Idea said, “The current situation has impacted a large number of our prepaid customers who have been unable to step out and recharge and/or do not have access to the internet to recharge digitally. As a telecom company it is our constant endeavor to ensure seamless connectivity to all consumers even during these uncertain times. We are launching #RechargeforGood with the objective of enabling recharges for those subscibers who are having difficulty in recharging their phones during these unprecedented times. We appeal to all our digitally engaged Vodafone and Idea pre-paid customers to do a  good deed by undertaking one or multiple #RechargeforGood.“

