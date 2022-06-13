Pataa to use ISRO’s tech for providing doorstep location service

Most of the time, finding the exact home address on a location map solutions available in the market is an uphill task. However, Pataa Navigations is trying to make it simple and, going forward, plans to use Indian satellites to find the exact location.

It has inked an MoU with ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) at the recent inauguration of the In-Space Headquarters in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The MoU was signed in the presence of Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi. The agreement will enable access to ISRO’s Geospatial Services & APIs to develop the Addressing system. With this partnership, India can look forward to a better addressing system.

What is Pataa?

To create your new digital address using Patra, you must drop a pin. Then select the digital address code. Once done, you need to enter your complete address details and add landmark. After that, it will convert it into unique shortcodes like ^SHARMA222 that can be shared as a digital address. You can also record voice directions and upload photos with your address to guide the navigation.

Pataa will enable people to have satellite image-based digital addresses. The collaboration would be for the services of ISRO portals, namely Bhuvan, VEDAS, and MOSDAC, through this MoU. Both Pataa and ISRO will exchange a combination of the satellite imagery/maps and address system through ISRO portals.

This partnership will benefit rural India by making loans, seeds, and tech facilities available at the exact location. The ambulance can also reach the right spot at the right time.

What is Google Maps Doing?

Currently, Google Maps is one of the most widely used applications for navigation. It offers aerial and 2D and 3D satellite views of many places. The app provides a location service that utilizes the Global Positioning System (GPS) location of the mobile device and data from cellular networks. But sometimes, when you are expecting a packet delivery, the executive has to call you for more specific directions. The address or landmark provided still does not lead to the exact address using Goggle Maps.

On the other hand, the Pataa app offers users a tool to share addresses and lead others to their location using satellites. Based on location intelligence, Pataa makes your address easy to search, locate, navigate and share.

ISRO partnership with Handset Players

Late last year, ISRO signed an agreement with Oppo to strengthen the research and development of the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) messaging service. In addition to its primary function of providing PNT (position, navigation, and timing) services, NavIC is also capable of broadcasting short messages.

According to ISRO, NavIC provides a position accuracy of better than 10 metres (33 ft) throughout the Indian landmass and better than 20 metres (66 ft) in the Indian Ocean. It covers India and a region extending up to 1,500 km beyond the Indian mainland (primary coverage area).

The partnership will enable ISRO and OPPO India to exchange technical information on NavIC messaging services. In addition, they will build rapid, ready-to-use, end-to-end application-specific solutions by integrating NavIC short messaging feature in the smartphones released by Oppo India. Oppo India has its manufacturing unit in Noida and an R&D centre in Hyderabad.

The first phone in India with NavIC support is Realme X50 Pro 5G. Realme and Xiaomi have both confirmed that they are working on more NavIC-supported phones. It is also to be noted that the NavIC support will not be extended to older phones with a software update.

Qualcomm two years back had announced three Snapdragon mobile platforms 720G, 662, and 460, which come equipped with NavIC. Furthermore, the Redmi Note 9 Pro series supports the NavIC technology.