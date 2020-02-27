  • 18:50 Feb 27, 2020

Realme X50 Pro 5G is world’s first phone to feature ISRO NavIC navigation

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 27, 2020 5:20 pm

It seems that Realme once again has taken this title as its latest Realme X50 Pro 5G is the world’s first smartphone to come with ISRO NaVIC navigation system.
Redmi recently announced that its next Redmi smartphone will be the world’s first to feature ISRO latest NavIC navigation system. However, it seems that Realme once again has taken this title as its latest Realme X50 Pro 5G is the world’s first smartphone to come with ISRO NaVIC navigation system. 

 

Madhav Sheth confirmed this development on his official Twitter handle while replying to a user. The Tweet reads, “Yes, our ultimate flagship, #realmeX50Pro features #NavIC & even our upcoming phone will feature it as well. So World's first, World's second, coming in a row, all for India. Plan to talk more on 5th March. See you there with 1500 #realme fans.”

 

This also confirms that the upcoming Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones will also come with the latest NavIC navigation system. Interestingly, Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director of Xiaomi India revealed that its next Redmi smartphone will be the world’s first to come loaded with ISRO NavIC navigation system. 

 

NavIC has been developed by ISRO and is India’s regional geo-positioning system designed which provides accurate positioning in India as well as 1,500 km around India. The system can be used to access location data in map-based apps like Google Maps. Now, it would be interesting to see what Xiaomi has to say about this. 

 

Realme X50 Pro 5G is the first 5G smartphone that has been launched in India. The phone comes with a price tag of Rs 44,999 for the  12GB + 256GB storage, Rs 39,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 37,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with 6.44-inch Full HD+ display with 1000nits brightness, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut and 100 per cent DCI-P3 and it is HDR10+ certified. The display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate along with 180Hz sample rate.

 

