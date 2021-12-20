Panasonic launches Toughbook S1 with rugged build

Panasonic today launched a new 10-inch rugged tablet in India called the Toughbook S1. The new rugged tablet is designed to deliver durability, reliability and enhanced performance says the company. The tablet runs on Android 10 and has a click and switch design for warm swapping batteries to ensure longer shifts/ work. With two options of battery size, the device can operate for up to 14 hours on a single charge.

The Panasonic Toughbook S1 is priced at Rs 98,000 and will be available through Pansonic distributors and system integrators for purchase.

Panasonic Toughbook S1 Specifications

The Panasonic Toughbook S1 sports a 7″ WXGA 1280 x 800 pixels resolution display. It supports 10-point capacitive multi-touch with rain sensing and glove touch modes. Further, you get a Display with direct bonding, Anti-reflective (AR) screen treatment and 500nits of peak brightness.

The Toughbook S1 is powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which is expandable using a MicroSD card. There’s a 3200mAh battery pack that has a charging time of 3 hours. The Warm Swap with clock backup is a 5580mAh battery pack with a runtime of approx 14 hours and a charging time of 4.5 hours.

The tablet is MIL-STD-810H certified and is also IP65 and IP67 dust and water-resistant. The tablet is drop resistant (minimum 1.5 M) and can operate in the varied temperature range from -20 °C to 50 °C. Connectivity options on the tablet include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, 4G LTE, NFC, mini-jack for headphones and more.