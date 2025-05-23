Xiaomi 15S Pro With In-House XRING O1 SoC Debuts; Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra, Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Tag Along

Xiaomi held a launch event in China where it debuted a bunch of new hardware, including the new XRING O1 Chipset and the Xiaomi 15S Pro that’s the first device to pack this chip. Alongside, the company debuted a new tablet dubbed Pad 7 Ultra and a mid-range phone called Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro.

XRING O1: Details

Xiaomi unveiled its first flagship processor, Xiaomi XRING O1 3nm SoC at the event. The chip is built on a second-gen 3 nm process with 19 billion transistors, features a 10-core CPU and 16-core Immortalis-G925 GPU, delivering flagship performance with industry-leading power efficiency. It also integrates Xiaomi’s fourth-gen ISP and a 6-core NPU offering 44 TOPS for advanced AI processing.

The deca-core chip packs two Arm Cortex-X925 prime cores are clocked at 3.9GHz, with four more cores at 3.4GHz, two at 1.9GHz, and another two at 1.8GHz. The Processor is launching first in domestic China with Xiaomi 15S Pro and Pad 7 Ultra.

Xiaomi 15S Pro: Specifications

The 16GB + 512GB trim of the Xiaomi 15S Pro starts at CNY 5,499 (approx Rs 65,600) while the top-tier version with 1TB storage is priced at CNY 5,899 (approx Rs 70,400). It comes in two finishes: the Xiaomi Composite Fiber Edition, crafted from aramid fiber with a carbon-fiber texture, and a Sky Blue variant with a matte fiberglass back.

The Xiaomi 15S Pro sports a 6.73-inch display with a WQHD+ resolution, achieving a Pixel density of 521ppi. It utilises C8 light-emitting material co-developed by Xiaomi and CSOT, reaching a peak brightness of 3200 nits and supporting Dolby Vision HDR format. Furthermore, this display employs LTPO technology, enabling a variable Refresh Rate from 1-120 Hz, alongside DC dimming, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 1920Hz PWM dimming.

The Xiaomi 15S Pro is powered by Xiaomi’s in-house XRING O1 SoC. The device gets up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The Xiaomi 15S Pro has a triple rear camera system, including a Leica Summilux 50MP Light Fusion 900 f/1.44 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN1 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens with a 115-degree FoV, and a 50MP Sony IMX858 OIS-enabled telephoto unit with an f/2.5 Aperture and 5x optical zoom. There’s a 32MP f/2.0 selfie snapper on the front.

The Xiaomi 15S Pro is equipped with Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers and a 4-mic array capturing sound in 360 degrees while recording a video. As for the battery, the Xiaomi 15S Pro packs a 6100mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging, 50W wireless charging with magnetic charging support, and 10W reverse wireless charging support as well.

The handset further has a customised high-vibration X-axis linear motor, USB-C 3.2 Gen1 port, NFC, Bluetooth v5.4, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, an IR blaster, and Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. It is also IP68 rated.

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro: Specifications

The Civi 5 Pro costs CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 35,700) for the 12GB + 256GB model, CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 39,300) for the 12GB + 512GB trim and CNY 3,599 (approx Rs 42,950) for the top of the line model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It comes in Nebula Purple, Cherry Blossom Pink, Iced Americano, white, and black shades.

The Civi 5 Pro sports a 6.55-inch OLED curved display with a Resolution of 2750 x 1236 pixels. It offers 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 3200 nits peak brightness, 1920Hz High-Frequency PWM Dimming, 460ppi, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 12-bit colour, and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision technologies.

The smartphone draws power from the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage capacity. It operates on the Android 15-based HyperOS 2 operating system.

For optics, the Civi 5 Pro has a triple-camera setup on the rear, comprising of a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) support and f/1.63 aperture. Accompanying it is an 12MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 50MP f/2.0 portrait telephoto Samsung JN1 lens. On the front, the device sports a 50MP f/2.0 sensor for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 67W Fast charging support. For connectivity, you will get Dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. There’s also an under-display fingerprint sensor, Z-Axis linear vibration motor, IR Blaster, and stereo speakers as well.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra: Specifications

The Pad 7 Ultra comes in Misty Purple and Classic Black, in the following variants:

12GB + 256GB: CNY 5699 (approx Rs 68,055)

12GB + 512GB: CNY 5999 (approx Rs 71,640)

12GB + 512GB (Nano Soft Light Screen): CNY 6599 (approx Rs 78,805)

16GB + 1TB: CNY 6799 (approx Rs 81,195)

16GB + 1TB (Nano Soft Light Screen): CNY 7399 (approx Rs 88,360)

The Pad 7 Ultra sports a 14-inch 3.2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits peak brightness, and a 93.6% screen-to-body ratio with a 3:2 aspect ratio. There’s also a nano soft light screen variant reduces reflectivity by 70% and glare by 99%, offering a writing experience similar to that of a paper. The display supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR Vivid, ZREAL, and TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light and flicker-free experience. There’s Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

It is powered by the XRING O1 chipset, paired with LPDDR5T RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. For optics, there’s a 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor on the back with an f/1.8 aperture along with a 32MP f/2.2 sensor on the front.

Inside, there’s a 12,000mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging. Connectivity options include a USB-C port that offers USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds (10Gbps), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and an IR blaster.

There’s a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button on the side. The top side supports magnetic attachment and acts as a charging point for the optional stylus. The tablet has a set of 8 speakers including groups of bass + tweeters. Additionally, you can purchase a magnesium alloy keyboard if want a laptop-like feel.