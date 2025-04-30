Amazon Debuts its Fastest Kindle Paperwhite in India with 12-Week Battery Backup

Amazon has debuted its 12th Gen Kindle Paperwhite in India with upgraded features in speed, design, and functionality. Being touted as its fastest Kindle Paperwhite, the new e-reader also has the largest ever display on a Kindle Paperwhite. Here’s everything to know about the new device from Amazon.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (12th Gen): Price, Availability

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is available for purchase on Amazon.in, in Black colour, at Rs 16,999. Customers can also purchase covers for their Kindle Paperwhite in Black, Marine Green, and Tulip Pink colours at Rs 1,999.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (12th Gen): Features

The new Kindle Paperwhite comes with a powerful dual-core Processor that offers smooth and fast performance with 25% faster page turns on the device. Amazon is calling it its fastest Kindle Paperwhite ever. It also features improved keyword touch-response which allows customers to seamlessly navigate their Kindle device and easily browse through their libraries. On a single charge via USB-C, customers can get up to 12 weeks of battery life on their device.

The new Kindle Paperwhite features a 7-inch waterproof display—the largest for a Paperwhite—and narrower borders, offering a larger screen-to-body ratio for an enhanced reading experience. Its advanced display technology uses an oxide thin-film transistor that elevates the reading experience with sharper texts and vibrant images.

It is also the thinnest Paperwhite yet and its lightweight design makes it convenient to carry anywhere. Its 300 ppi glare-free display reads like paper, even in bright light. With adjustable warm light and dark mode, readers can customise the display to their preference and comfortably enjoy reading their books, whether they’re out and about in sunlight or in a dimly-lit space. Also, its 16GB storage capacity ensures customers have enough room to store and access thousands of books.

Kindle Paperwhite has been built on Amazon’s vision to give customers a purpose-built reading device. It is packed with features that customers know and love about the reading experience on a Kindle, like X-Ray, a built-in dictionary to quickly look up any words and translations, Word Wise that provides short, simple definitions that automatically appear above difficult words to help customers keep reading without having to look elsewhere for meanings.

The setup process on the Kindle App has been simplified for iOS and Android, offering an option to register the device in fewer steps and jump into a book even faster.

With the new Kindle Paperwhite, customers can explore Amazon’s vast selection of over 1.5 crore titles worldwide across genres. They can also enjoy eBooks in languages such as Hindi, Tamil, and Marathi, among others. Kindle Unlimited subscribers also benefit from unlimited access to over 20 lakh eBooks. Amazon Prime members can access a rotating catalogue of select eBooks at no additional cost.