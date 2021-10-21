Panasonic launches LUMIX GH5M2 digital mirrorless camera with 4K video recording

Panasonic has launched its new digital mirrorless camera, the LUMIX GH5M2 that boasts video performance for all film creators. The GH5M2 body is priced at INR 1,69,990, and GH5M2 L-kit at INR 2,14,990. The camera is available across Panasonic India brand shops.

LUMIX GH5M2 Features

Evolving from the GH5’s high performance, the LUMIX GH5M2 achieves C4K/4K 60p 4:2:0 10-bit video recording and simultaneous output of 4:2:2 10-bit over HDMI during 4K 60p 4:2:0 10-bit internal recording. Moreover, the pre-installed V-Log L makes it easy to match the colour tone with the footage recorded in V-Log of S1H/S1 and V-Log L of GH5/GH5S.

The 20.3-megapixel Digital Live MOS Sensor with AR (Anti-Reflective) coating clearly captures details and drives the maximum performance of the lens. The image processor is also updated from the GH5 by adopting the latest Venus Engine that boasts high speed and high performance.

The LUMIX GH5M2 boasts high-speed, high-precision AF. In addition, it incorporates an advanced deep learning technology that detects specific subjects – humans and animals, including Canidae, Felidae and birds. Notably, for humans, in addition to the eye, face, body, the head is also separately recognized by real-time detection technology to provide even more precise focusing.

The Body I.S. (Image Stabilizer) in the LUMIX GH5M2 is further advanced to achieve stable handheld shooting, making it possible to use a .6.5-stop slower shutter speeds. Moreover, the latest algorithm developed for the S1H makes smooth, stabilized video available even when the camera is in motion or panning.

In addition to wired live streaming, the LUMIX GH5M2 can wireless live streaming using the LUMIX Sync application for smartphones with easy settings. High-quality live streaming is possible with minimum equipment, only the camera and a smartphone either outdoors or indoors. Complying with H.264 in RTMP/RTMPS protocol, maximum FHD/60p 16Mbps is supported. For wired live streaming, the dedicated software program LUMIX Webcam Software is available to download. With the future firmware update, the GH5M2 will support wired IP streaming (RTP/RTSP). High-quality images with sound can be stably streamed to the social streaming platform.

A 3.0-inch free-angle LCD in 3:2 aspect with 1,840K-dot high resolution provides touch control. In addition, it features higher luminosity than the GH5 and superior colour reproduction to assure high visibility outdoors.

To withstand heavy field use, the LUMIX GH5M2 is composed of a magnesium alloy full die-cast front / rear frame and is splash resistant and dust resistant and freeze-resistant down to -10 degrees centigrade.

The LUMIX GH5M2 includes Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 5GHz (IEEE802.11ac) / 2.4GHz (IEEE802.11b/g/n). Most of the accessories for GH5, such as the XLR Microphone Adaptor, the Shutter Remote Control and the Battery Grip, can also be used with the GH5M2.