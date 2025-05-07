Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch, Surface Laptop 13-inch Launched

Microsoft has announced the launch of the Surface Pro 12-inch and Surface Laptop 13-inch as its latest duo of Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon X Plus processors. The Surface Laptop 13-inch is being touted as Microsoft’s thinnest and lightest Surface Laptop yet while the Surface Pro maintains a 2-in-1 form factor.

Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch, Surface Laptop 13-inch: Price

The all-new Surface Pro, 12-inch starts at $799 (approx Rs 67,500) and Surface Laptop, 13-inch starts at $899 (approx Rs 76,000) and will be available in select markets starting May 20.

Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch, Surface Laptop 13-inch: Specifications

The new Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch sports a 12” PixelSense LCD display with a 2196 x 1464 (220 PPI), 3:2 aspect ratio, contrast ratio of 1200:1., Refresh Rate of up to 90Hz (60Hz default), Adaptive color, Adaptive contrast, 10-point multi-touch, strengthened glass display, and a brightness of 400 nits maximum (typical).

It is powered by the Snapdragon X Plus chip and a Adreno GPU paired with up to 512GB of UFS storage and 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The device can supposedly provide up to 16 hours of video playback time and up to 12 hours of active web usage.

Connectivity options include 2 X USB-C / USB 3.2 ports with support for Charging, Data transfer, DisplayPort 1.4a with support up to two 4K monitors at 60Hz, Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock and other accessories. It supports fast charging with minimum 45W power supply via Surface Connect or USB-C Surface Keyboard connector. There’s Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth v5.4 for wireless connections.

For security, there’s Windows Hello face authentication with Enhanced Sign-in security. At the front, there’s a full HD (1080p) front-facing Surface Studio Camera along with a 10MP Ultra HD rear-facing camera. You also get Dual Studio Mics with enhanced voice focus, 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and support for Bluetooth LE Audio.

At the back there’s also a kickstand with 165 degrees full friction hinge. It further supports the new Surface Slim Pen which now magnetically attaches to the back of the tablet for charging and secure storage. The new Surface Pro is built with creativity in mind, allowing you to type, write and draw, all on one device.

Coming to the Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch, it gets a 13” PixelSense display with a 2196 x 1464 (220 PPI), 3:2 aspect ratio, contrast ratio of 1200:1., refresh rate of 60Hz, Adaptive color, Adaptive contrast, 10-point multi-touch, strengthened glass display, and a brightness of 400 nits maximum (typical).

It also has the Snapdragon X Plus chip and a Adreno GPU paired with up to 512GB of UFS storage and 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The device can supposedly provide up to 23 hours of video playback time and up to 16 hours of active web usage.

Connectivity options include 2 X USB-C / USB 3.2 ports with support for Charging, Data transfer, DisplayPort 1.4a with support up to two 4k monitors at 60Hz, Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock and other accessories, 1 x USB A 3.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It supports fast charging with minimum 60W charger via USB-C. There’s Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth v5.4 for wireless connections.

The laptop also has Windows Hello Fingerprint Power Button with Enhanced Sign-in Security. There’s also a full HD front-facing Surface Studio camera along with Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio, support for Bluetooth LE Audio and dual Studio Mics with enhanced voice focus.