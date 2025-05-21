Acer Swift Neo OLED AI PC Launched in India

Acer Swift Neo OLED AI PC has been announced in India by the brand with an Intel Core Ultra 5 series chipset, Intel Arc graphics, along with an OLED display with 92% NTSC and 100% sRGB coverage. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the new launch from Acer.

Acer Swift Neo OLED: Price, Availability

The laptop is listed on Flipkart for Rs 99,999 for the 512GB model and Rs 1,04,999 for the 1TB model. According to an image shared on X, however, the laptop will start at Rs 59,999. This price includes discounts and could likely be a part of a limited time offer. The laptop is available in a single Metallic Brown shade and the first sale will be held on May 22 at 12 noon.

Acer Swift Neo OLED: Specifications

The Acer Swift Neo OLED sports a 14-inch OLED display Slim Bezel, full-HD+ 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, along with 92% NTSC and 100% sRGB coverage. As for internal power, the laptop comes powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 115U Processor with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 (802.11a/b/g/n+ax) wireless LAN, and Bluetooth v5.2. As for ports, the laptop offers 2 X USB Type C Full function ports, 1 USB 3.2 Type C Port, 1 X USB 3.2 Type A Port and 1 x HDMI 2.0 Port

The laptop packs a 55 Wh battery that comes with 65W charging support The machine features a 1080p FHD webcam, stereo speakers, backlit keyboard, a fingerprint sensor, and a multi-gesture supported trackpad. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home operating system.