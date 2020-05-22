Advertisement

Orient Electric launches new Desert Air Cooler in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 22, 2020 3:29 pm

Orient Knight desert air cooler comes equipped with IoT technology
Orient Electric Limited has announced the launch of a new Orient Knight desert air cooler in India. The air cooler comes with a price of Rs 16,790.

The state-of-the-art air cooler comes equipped with IoT technology which gives you the freedom to operate it remotely with utmost ease via Orient Smart mobile app or with voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant. The company says Orient Knight is ideal for living rooms, bedroom, shops, gyms, restaurants and closed outdoors

Orient Knight desert air features fan blades with AeroFan technology to ensure longest air delivery with low operating noise and Honeycomb pads with DenseNest technology to provide 25% more cooling with 45% more water retention. Other salient features include a large 70-litre water tank, Auto Fill function, anti-mosquito breeding, anti-bacterial filter, ice chamber, motorised louvers and castor wheels, among others.

 

Earlier Orient launched energy-efficient inverter air coolers in India. The latest range of inverter air coolers comes with a starting price of Rs 5190. The new range of air coolers is available in varying tank capacities ranging from 8-litre to 105-litre. The air coolers come with Honeycomb pads with DenseNet technology and the fan blades are made with AreoFan technology that claims to deliver longest air delivery with low operating noise. It also comes with the Auto-Fill function along with Humidity control. It also features anti-mosquito breeding features.

The latest air coolers are loaded with ECM (Electronically Commutated Motor) technology that the brand claims provides up to 50 per cent savings on energy and electricity cost. Select models are equipped with IoT and can be controlled using Orient Smart mobile application and it also works with voice commands via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

