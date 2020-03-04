Orient Electric introduces new range of inverter air coolers in India

The latest range of inverter air coolers comes with a starting price of Rs 5190.

Orient Electric Limited has announced the launch of a new range of energy-efficient inverter air coolers in India. The latest range of inverter air coolers comes with a starting price of Rs 5190.

The latest air coolers are loaded with ECM (Electronically Commutated Motor) technology that the brand claims provides up to 50 per cent savings on energy and electricity cost. The company has revealed that select models are equipped with IoT. The models can be controlled using Orient Smart mobile application and it also works with voice commands via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The new range of air coolers is available in varying tank capacities ranging from 8-litre to 105-litre. The air coolers come with Honeycomb pads with DenseNet technology that the brand claims offer 25 per cent more cooling. The fan blades are made with AreoFan technology that claims to deliver longest air delivery with low operating noise. It also comes with the Auto-Fill function along with Humidity control. It also features anti-mosquito breeding features.

Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Khanna, MD & CEO, Orient Electric Limited said, “Across our entire product portfolio we are working on to bring in innovative products which are healthier, safer, energy-efficient, and add convenience to life. India’s energy and electricity demand continues to grow and thus arises the pressing need for energy efficiency and conservation. Our new range of energy-saving ECMT powered inverter air coolers is another step in the same direction. These coolers have been developed based on the strong consumer need identification of energy efficiency with 50% power savings, high-thrust air delivery, silent operation and convenience of control through IoT & voice controls. Inverter technology in coolers will not only help in saving the environment but by a modest assumption I can say that India can save up to 9200 GWh electricity i.e. around Rs. 7350 crores annually, if all air coolers installed in the country are replaced with inverter technology-based air-coolers.”