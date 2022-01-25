Oppo Watch Free launching in India soon

Seems like Oppo is prepping up to launch a new smartwatch in India. Oppo Watch Free is now listed on the company’s official India website. It hints at an imminent launch of the wearable in the country.

Oppo has not announced an official launch date for the wearable yet but an image of the wearable is listed on Oppo’s India website.

Oppo Reno 7 series is launching in India on February 4. It is likely that the company will launch Oppo Watch Free alongside on the same day.

Oppo Watch Free was launched in China back in September of 2021. It is priced at 549 Yuan (approx Rs 6,200) for the standard version and 599 Yuan (approx Rs 6,800) for the NFC version.

Oppo Watch Free Specifications

The Oppo Watch Free features 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a 280 x 456 pixels resolution. Further, the display supports 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut with 326 ppi.

The fitness tracker supports more than 100 sport modes including outdoor running, outdoor cycling, outdoor walking, indoor cycling, free training, and more. It also features a heart rate sensor and will display five heart rate zones in real-time.

It comes packed with a 230 mAh battery which offers up to 14 days of usage on a single charge. With a 5-minute quick charge, the watch will give you a day worth of power. It comes with the support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity to connect to devices and is compatible with phones running Android 6.0+ or iOS 10.0+, and pairs via the Health app.

It has support for app notifications, alarm, timer, music controls, weather app, and find my phone. The fitness tracker even has NFC (only one variant) for contactless payments. There’s also an e-sports which sends all the notifications to the watch instead of the phone.