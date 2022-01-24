Oppo Reno 7 series launching in India on February 4

Oppo has confirmed to launch the Oppo Reno 7 series smartphones – Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7, in India on February 4. The company has teased the upcoming launch via Twitter.

As per the tweet, the Oppo Reno 7 series of smartphones will launch on February 4. In addition, a microsite for Oppo new series is now live on the company’s website and Flipkart. It confirms that the Reno 7 series will be exclusively available on the e-commerce platform.

Meanwhile, in China, the company unveiled three phones – Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 SE as a part of this series. As per a new leak, Oppo Reno 7 SE is also tipped to launch in India alongside Reno 7 and 7 Pro.

Oppo Reno 7 series Specifications

The Reno 7 features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate support. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, coupled with Adreno 642L GPU.

The Reno 7 Pro comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It packs a Dimensity 1200 Max SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Reno 7 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. On the back, there is a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. There’s a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor on front with an f/2.4 aperture. It comes with a 4,500 mAh of battery and supports 65W fast charging.

Reno 7 Pro comes with a triple camera setup. It has a 64-MP primary camera, an 8-MP ultra-wide, and a 2-MP macro lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie snapper. It comes with a 4,500 mAh of battery with support for 65W fast charging.