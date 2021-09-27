Oppo K9 Pro, Watch Free launched

Oppo held a launch event in China recently at which the company launched the Oppo K9 Pro as well as the Oppo Watch Free. Oppo K9 Pro comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display. The Oppo Watch Free also has an AMOLED panel and supports more than 100 sports modes.

Oppo Watch Free is priced at 549 Yuan (approx Rs 6,200) for the standard version and 599 Yuan (approx Rs 6,800) for the NFC version. It is available in two colours including Quicksand Gold and Silent Night Black.

The Oppo K9 Pro is priced at 2199 Yuan (approx Rs 25,000) for the 8GB +128GB trim. The 12GB +256GB variant is priced at 2699 Yuan (approx Rs 30,700). There’s no word on the Indian availability of the smartphone and the watch yet.

Oppo K9 Pro Specifications

Oppo K9 Pro 5G features a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. Further, there is a resolution of 1080 X 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. You also get a 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate with HDR 10 & DCI-P3 Wide Colour Gamut support.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC powers the smartphone. In addition, the phone packs up to 12GB RAM and offer up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Oppo phone comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support. In addition, the phone is preinstalled with the Android 11 operating system with ColorOS 11 on top.

In the camera department, the phone sports a triple rear camera setup. There is a combination of a 64-megapixel f/1.7 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera.

Oppo K9 Pro also has an in-display fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include NFC, dual SIM dual 5G support, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port.

Oppo Watch Free Specifications

The Oppo Watch Free features 1.64-inch AMOLED display. It has a 280 x 456 pixels resolution, supports 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut with 326 ppi.

It comes packed with a 230 mAh battery which offers up to 14 days of usage on a single charge. With a 5-minute quick charge, the watch will give you a day worth of power. It comes with the support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity to connect to devices and is compatible with phones running Android 6.0+ or iOS 10.0+, and pairs via the Health app.

The fitness tracker supports more than 100 sport modes including outdoor running, outdoor cycling, outdoor walking, indoor cycling, free training, and more. It also features a heart rate sensor and will display five heart rate zones in real-time.

It has support for app notifications, alarm, timer, music controls, weather app, and find my phone. The fitness tracker even has NFC (only one variant) for contactless payments. There’s also an e-sports which sends all the notifications to the watch instead of the phone. Currently, it only works with Find X3 series and Oppo Reno6 series. More devices will support the feature in the future.