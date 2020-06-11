Oppo to introduce SuperVOOC 3.0 with 80W fast charging soon

The company is said to be working on SuperVOOC 3.0 fast charging solution, which might be unveiled next year.

As per leak coming from China, Oppo is working on SuperVOOC 3.0 fast charging solution that will deliver maximum charging speeds of 80W. For your reference, the company currently has SuperVOOC 2.0 with max charging speeds of 65W. The fast charging solution is currently present in Oppo Ace 2, Find X2, Find X2 Pro and it is also available with Realme X50 Pro 5G with a different name, SuperDart Flash Charge.

Moving on, the leak reveals that the charging solution will provide 20V voltage and 4A current. Oppo is yet to confirm this development. The leak claims that the upcoming SuperVOOC 3.0 fast charging technology can charge a smartphone from 0 to 100 per cent in just 20 minutes. That said, no other details are available about the upcoming fast charging solution.

Meanwhile, Oppo has revealed that Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro will get the Android 11 beta this month after Google released the first public beta of the upcoming Android 11. Both the phones have already been confirmed to launch in India on June 17.

The company has also rolled out an Android 10 update for Oppo F9 and Oppo F9 Pro. ColorOS 7 update for Oppo F9 and F9 Pro comes with build number CPH1823EX_11.F.09_2090_202006051759. As per the post on Oppo ColorOS community, the update will be rolling out in batches. It is rolling out in a staged manner and more users are expected to receive in the coming days.

https://www.themobileindian.com/public/thumbs/news/2020/05/30919/oppo-reno-2_425_735.jpg