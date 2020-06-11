Advertisement

Oppo to introduce SuperVOOC 3.0 with 80W fast charging soon

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 11, 2020 5:11 pm

Latest News

The company is said to be working on SuperVOOC 3.0 fast charging solution, which might be unveiled next year.

Oppo is reported to be working on a new type of fast charging technology. The company is said to be working on SuperVOOC 3.0 fast charging solution, which might be unveiled next year. 

 

As per leak coming from China, Oppo is working on SuperVOOC 3.0 fast charging solution that will deliver maximum charging speeds of 80W. For your reference, the company currently has SuperVOOC 2.0 with max charging speeds of 65W. The fast charging solution is currently present in Oppo Ace 2, Find X2, Find X2 Pro and it is also available with Realme X50 Pro 5G with a different name, SuperDart Flash Charge. 

 

Moving on, the leak reveals that the charging solution will provide 20V voltage and 4A current. Oppo is yet to confirm this development. The leak claims that the upcoming SuperVOOC 3.0 fast charging technology can charge a smartphone from 0 to 100 per cent in just 20 minutes. That said, no other details are available about the upcoming fast charging solution. 

 

Meanwhile, Oppo has revealed that Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro will get the Android 11 beta this month after Google released the first public beta of the upcoming Android 11. Both the phones have already been confirmed to launch in India on June 17.

 

The company has also rolled out an Android 10 update for Oppo F9 and Oppo F9 Pro. ColorOS 7 update for Oppo F9 and F9 Pro comes with build number CPH1823EX_11.F.09_2090_202006051759. As per the post on Oppo ColorOS community, the update will be rolling out in batches. It is rolling out in a staged manner and more users are expected to receive in the coming days.

https://www.themobileindian.com/public/thumbs/news/2020/05/30919/oppo-reno-2_425_735.jpg

Oppo to launch premium smartphone in India soon

Oppo A52 to launch soon in India

Oppo F9 and F9 Pro receive Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update, Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro to get Android 11 beta this month

Latest News from Oppo

Tags: Oppo Oppo SuperVOOC Oppo SuperVOOC 3.0 Oppo 80W fast charging Oppo smartphones Oppo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India next week

OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale in India on June 15

iQOO 3 Volcano Orange now available for sale in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Twitter introduces Fleet in India, Sony wireless headphones, Vu Ultra 4K TV series launched, Oppo A52 to launch soon

Twitter introduces Fleet in India, Sony wireless headphones, Vu Ultra 4K TV series launched, Oppo A52 to launch soon
Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?

Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?
BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan, Bajaj Avenger 160 bike prices hiked and more

BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan, Bajaj Avenger 160 bike prices hiked and more
News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone

News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone
Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies