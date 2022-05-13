Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ leaked specs show Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, 50MP triple camera

Oppo Reno 8 series is expected to be launched soon in China. The series is going to have three smartphones – Oppo Reno 8 Pro+, Reno 8, Reno 8 Lite, and Reno 8 Pro. Now the key specifications of the premium variant have leaked online.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ Specs (Rumoured)

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the upcoming Reno 8 Pro+ smartphone will come with a 6.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution. Further, the display will come with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone will feature the Dimensity 8100-Max chipset.

Additionally, the phone will come with a triple rear camera setup. This will include 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. Details for the other sensors are not revealed in the leak. Besides, on the front, the device will feature a 32-megapixel IMX709 sensor for selfies and video calls.

Further, the leak says that the device will be rather slim at 7.34mm and will weigh 183 grams. It is said to pack a 4500mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The phone will run on Android 12. Other features will include X-axis linear motor, a dual stereo speaker setup, and NFC.

The Reno 8 Pro+ is also said to have an aluminum frame. Lastly, the phone will come in three colour options namely Green, Gray, and Dark black.

Recently, the colour options, storage variants as well as display specifications of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G were tipped. It was revealed that the Reno 8 Pro will be available in two variants including 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The vanilla Reno 8 will also come in two variants. The phone will sport a 6.5-inch display that offers a Full HD+ resolution.