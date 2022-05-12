Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G detailed specifications surface

Oppo’s upcoming Reno 8 series smartphones are purported to launch soon. The detailed specifications of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G have now surfaced online as per which it could have a MediaTek Dimensity SoC under the hood. Furthermore, the Reno 8 Pro 5G could have a triple rear camera setup.

Tipster Digital Chat Station shared the specifications of the Reno 8 Pro 5G on Weibo. The tipster claims that the Reno 8 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is said to be supplied by BOE. The front will also house a 32MP selfie camera inside a punch-hole.

Next, the phone is expected to equip a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with OIS. Details for the other two other sensors are still under the wraps. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Mac SoC paired with Oppo’s own MariSilicon X co-processor. The phone will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 80W flash charging.

Lastly, the Reno 8 Pro will come with an aluminium frame, dual speakers and an X-linear motor. It is said to arrive in green, grey and black colour options. The tipster also mentions that the phone will be 7.34mm thick and weigh in at 180 grams. If other leaks are to be believed, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro will have a design identical to the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Recently, the colour options, storage variants as well as display specifications of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G were tipped. It was revealed that the Reno 8 Pro will be available in two variants including 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The vanilla Reno 8 will also come in two variants.