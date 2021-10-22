HomeNewsOppo Reno 7 Pro leaked renders show triple camera setup

Oppo Reno 7 Pro leaked renders show triple camera setup

Oppo Reno 7 Pro design details have been leaked online. The phone will sport a punch-hole at the top left corner cutout for selfie camera.

By Meenu Rana
Oppo Reno 7 Pro

Oppo launched Reno 6 series in India this year. Now the company is working on its successor which will be dubbed as Reno 7 series. The series is likely to include smartphones such as Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro and 7 Pro Plus. Now Oppo Reno 7 Pro design has been leaked online.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Renders

As per the latest leak by LetsGoDigital, the Reno 7 Pro will have a flat display with thin bezels around it. The phone will sport a punch-hole at the top left corner cutout in the front for the selfie camera.

Further, the images show that the Reno 7 Pro will be equipped with a rectangular triple-camera at the rear. There will also be a quad-LED flash module below the camera sensors. The left side of the device has volume rocker buttons while the right side has a power button. At the bottom, there will be a USB Type-C port and speaker grille.

A recent report revealed the chipset details for the upcoming Reno 7 series phones. The phones in the series will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920, Dimensity 1200, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipsets. It is expected that the vanilla Reno 7 model will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset.

On the other hand, the Pro model will come packed with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The Reno 7 Pro+ pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

A previous leak revealed that the Reno 7 series will use large-sized camera sensors. Further, he reveals that the vanilla Oppo Reno 7 will sport a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, measuring 1/1.56” in size.

Along with the Reno 7 series, the Oppo Pad tablet is also tipped to be announced. The upcoming Oppo tablet will be featuring narrow bezels around the display. In addition, there should be a punch-hole cutout on the front housing the front camera. In terms of software, it will be running a modified version of ColorOS, called ColorOS for Pad.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleKurup is the first Indian film to launch NFT collectibles
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.