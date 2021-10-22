Oppo Reno 7 Pro leaked renders show triple camera setup

Oppo launched Reno 6 series in India this year. Now the company is working on its successor which will be dubbed as Reno 7 series. The series is likely to include smartphones such as Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro and 7 Pro Plus. Now Oppo Reno 7 Pro design has been leaked online.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Renders

As per the latest leak by LetsGoDigital, the Reno 7 Pro will have a flat display with thin bezels around it. The phone will sport a punch-hole at the top left corner cutout in the front for the selfie camera.

Further, the images show that the Reno 7 Pro will be equipped with a rectangular triple-camera at the rear. There will also be a quad-LED flash module below the camera sensors. The left side of the device has volume rocker buttons while the right side has a power button. At the bottom, there will be a USB Type-C port and speaker grille.

A recent report revealed the chipset details for the upcoming Reno 7 series phones. The phones in the series will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920, Dimensity 1200, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipsets. It is expected that the vanilla Reno 7 model will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset.

On the other hand, the Pro model will come packed with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The Reno 7 Pro+ pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

A previous leak revealed that the Reno 7 series will use large-sized camera sensors. Further, he reveals that the vanilla Oppo Reno 7 will sport a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, measuring 1/1.56” in size.

Along with the Reno 7 series, the Oppo Pad tablet is also tipped to be announced. The upcoming Oppo tablet will be featuring narrow bezels around the display. In addition, there should be a punch-hole cutout on the front housing the front camera. In terms of software, it will be running a modified version of ColorOS, called ColorOS for Pad.