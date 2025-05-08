Samsung Galaxy F56 5G Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G has been launched in India as the slimmest smartphone in the F-Series portfolio. The smartphone is only 7.2mm slim and will receive 6 generations of Android upgrade cycle, has Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on both front and back and advanced AI editing tools also.

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G: Price, Availability

Starting today, Galaxy F56 5G will be available in 2 storage variants: 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 27,999 and 8GB + 256GB costing Rs 30,999. There’s also a Rs 2,000 instant bank discount which buyers can avail as a part of an introductory offer. Customers can own Galaxy F56 5G with easy EMI options starting at INR 1556 per month through Samsung Finance+ and all leading NBFC partners. The device is already on sale in retail stores and major online stores in Green and Violet colours.

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy M56 5G sports a 6.73-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED+ panel with a full-HD+ Resolution (1080 x 2340 pixels) and Vision Booster support. The phone is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front and back.

It is powered by the Exynos 1480 processor, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The phone draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 45W Fast charging support.

At the back, it gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor along with a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. At the front, it gets a 12MP f/2.2 sensor.

Connectivity options on the handset include Dual-SIM 5G, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB-C port for charging. Then, the handset has a single bottom-ported speaker. It runs on Android 15-based One UI 7.0 and gets an optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The device will receive 6 generations of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.