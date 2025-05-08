HomeNewsSamsung Galaxy F56 5G Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G has been launched in India and here’s everything the device has to offer.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Galaxy F56 5G launched

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G has been launched in India as the slimmest smartphone in the F-Series portfolio. The smartphone is only 7.2mm slim and will receive 6 generations of Android upgrade cycle, has Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on both front and back and advanced editing tools also.

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G: Price, Availability

Starting today, Galaxy F56 5G will be available in 2 storage variants: 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 27,999 and 8GB + 256GB costing Rs 30,999. There’s also a Rs 2,000 instant bank discount which buyers can avail as a part of an introductory offer. Customers can own Galaxy F56 5G with easy options starting at INR 1556 per month through Samsung Finance+ and all leading NBFC partners. The device is already on sale in retail stores and major online stores in Green and Violet colours.

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy M56 5G sports a 6.73-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED+ panel with a full-HD+ Resolution (1080 x 2340 pixels) and Vision Booster support. The phone is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front and back.

It is powered by the Exynos 1480 processor, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The phone draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 45W Fast charging support.

At the back, it gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor along with a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. At the front, it gets a 12MP f/2.2 sensor.

Connectivity options on the handset include Dual-SIM 5G, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB-C port for charging. Then, the handset has a single bottom-ported speaker. It runs on Android 15-based One UI 7.0 and gets an optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The device will receive 6 generations of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G
  • ChipsetExynos 1480
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage (GB)128, 256
  • Display6.73-inch, 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • Front Camera12MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.