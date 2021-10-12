Oppo Reno 7 in works with 50MP Sony IMX766 camera sensor

Oppo launched Reno 6 series in India this year. Now it appears that the company is working on its successor, dubbed the Reno 7 series. Sone key camera details of the upcoming Oppo smartphone has now leaked online.

Oppo Reno 7

According to Digital Chat Station, the Reno 7 series will use large-sized camera sensors. Further, he reveals that the vanilla Oppo Reno 7 will sport a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, measuring 1/1.56” in size.

The Oppo Reno 6 series has three devices – Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus. In the series, Reno 6 Pro Plus was not launched in India. The Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro sport a 64MP primary camera, while the Reno 6 Pro Plus model comes with a 50MP primary camera.

Earlier, the same tipster revealed that the Oppo Reno 7 would feature a metal frame and a punch-hole at the top left corner. In addition, the phone will have a triple camera setup at the back.

Along with the Reno 7 series, the Oppo Pad tablet is also tipped to be announced. The upcoming Oppo tablet will be featuring narrow bezels around the display. In addition, there should be a punch-hole cutout on the front housing the front camera. In terms of software, it will be running a modified version of ColorOS, called ColorOS for Pad.

The modified version will consist of a dock bar and dock widgets that will further support quick operations. Additionally, it will focus on seamless sync operations between the tablet and mobile phones, watches, headphones, and other devices.