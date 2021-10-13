HomeNewsOppo Reno 7 series chipset details leaked online

Oppo Reno 7 series chipset details leaked online

Oppo Reno 7 series is likely to launch in China next month. The series chipset details have been tipped ahead of launch.

By Meenu Rana
Oppo Reno 7 series

Highlights

  • Oppo Reno 7 series will launch soon
  • It will be successor of Reno 6 series
  • It will sport 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor

Oppo launched Reno 6 series in India this year. Now the company is working on its successor which will be dubbed as Reno 7 series. Recently, the camera sensor details were leaked online. Now a new report has revealed the chipset details for the upcoming Reno 7 series phones.

Chipset Details

According to a tipster on Weibo, the phones in the series will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920, Dimensity 1200, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipsets. This suggests that the vanilla Reno 7 model will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset.

On the other hand, the Pro model will come packed with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The Reno 7 Pro+ pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

A recent leak revealed that the Reno 7 series will use large-sized camera sensors. Further, he reveals that the vanilla Oppo Reno 7 will sport a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, measuring 1/1.56” in size.

The Oppo Reno 6 series has three devices – Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus. In the series, Reno 6 Pro Plus was not launched in India. The Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro sport a 64MP primary camera, while the Reno 6 Pro Plus model comes with a 50MP primary camera.

Earlier, the same tipster revealed that the Oppo Reno 7 would feature a metal frame and a punch-hole at the top left corner. In addition, the phone will have a triple camera setup at the back.

Along with the Reno 7 series, the Oppo Pad tablet is also tipped to be announced. The upcoming Oppo tablet will be featuring narrow bezels around the display. In addition, there should be a punch-hole cutout on the front housing the front camera. In terms of software, it will be running a modified version of ColorOS, called ColorOS for Pad.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleInbase launches ‘Urban Q1 Pro’ TWS Earbuds for Rs 1799
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.