Google Rolls Out Android 15 May 2025 Update for Pixel Phones: All Details

Google has begun rolling out the Android 15 May 2025 update for the following Pixel devices: 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, Fold, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, and 9a. This month’s update includes three fixes that apply to all supported models along with the latest security patch as well.

The Android 15 May 2025 update addresses 28 issues dated 2025-05-01 and 22 more for 2025-05-05. One vulnerability, CVE-2025-27363, “may be under limited, targeted exploitation.” Google’s device-specific bulletin also includes three additional security fixes. Google is further addressing audio, Bluetooth, and quick settings bugs, including:

Audio

Fix for degraded microphone recording quality in certain apps

Bluetooth

Fix for Bluetooth pairing issues with certain smartwatches under certain conditions

Framework

Fix for secondary language displayed in quick settings under certain conditions

According to Google, the May 2025 update will begin rolling out today and will continue to roll out in phases over the next week. We have already received the 30MB update on our Pixel 9a unit in India.

Read More: Google Pixel 9a Review: It Has Its Charm

In related news to Google’s Pixel devices, the brand’s upcoming Pixel 10 series’ camera specs were leaked recently. These suggest that the base Pixel 10 will get both an upgrade and downgrade in the optics segment. On the other hand, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will both have setups that remain largely unchanged from their predecessors.

The Pixel 10 will use a triple rear camera system which is an upgrade over past year’s base model Pixels. The third sensor will be an 11MP Samsung 3J1 telephoto sensor which is a first for a vanilla model Pixel. However, the other two sensors, namely the primary and ultra-wide angle ones, have been downgraded over the Pixel 9’s camera sensors.



