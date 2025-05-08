Airtel Launches Two New International Roaming Plans with Unlimited Data

Airtel has introduced two new international Roaming plans with unlimited data in India, including one which costs Rs 2,999 while the other one costs Rs 3,999. The company previously launched such packs back in April 2024 with a starting price of Rs 133/day.

Spotted by Mukul Sharma first, the two new Airtel international roaming plans have now been listed on Airtel’s website. The new international roaming plans priced at Rs 2,999 and Rs 3,999, valid for 10 days and 30 days respectively. Both offer unlimited data, making them ideal for heavy users while traveling abroad.

With either plan, users get up to 100 hours of total Talk time per day, covering both incoming and outgoing calls. The Rs 3,999 plan adds a few extra perks, including in-flight connectivity. That means you’ll get 100 minutes of outgoing calls, 100 free SMS, and 250MB of data while flying—valid for 24 hours.

Another convenient feature: postpaid users don’t need to swap SIM cards to use these plans. Airtel says roaming benefits will kick in automatically once you land in any of the 189 supported countries.

Earlier last month, Airtel announced the introduction of two significant enhancements, one of which will now flag international spam calls and SMSes. The second new feature allows customers to receive SPAM alerts for calls and SMS messages in their preferred Indian languages. This new feature will be available in ten vernacular languages, with support for more languages coming in the near future.

The upgraded AI-driven SPAM solution will now notify users about calls and messages from both domestic and international numbers in ten Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Punjabi and Urdu. SPAM alert notifications using vernacular languages are only accessible to customers using Androiddevices. All these features continue to be free for customers and will get auto-activated for all Airtel customers without them having to raise a service request.