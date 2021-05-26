Advertisement

Oppo Reno 6 series to reportedly launch in India in July

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 26, 2021 2:44 pm

Latest News

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ features a curved edge display while the Reno 6 has a flat display.
Oppo Reno 6 series will be launching on tomorrow i.e May 27 in China. Now the series is tipped to be launched in India as well.

 

The series is expected to include the vanilla Reno 6 model, Reno 6 Pro and the Reno 6 Pro+ smartphones.

As per the report of TechRadar India, the Oppo Reno 6 series will make its debut in the Indian market in July. However, the report has not revealed which Reno 6 series phones will be launched in the country.

 

Ahead of the launch in China, Oppo Reno 6 5G surfaced online revealing the design of the phone. In addition, the Oppo Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro were also listed on JD.com, a Chinese retailer site.

 

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ features a curved edge display while the Reno 6 has a flat display. Oppo Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro will come in Summer Harumi, Galaxy Dream, and Night Sea colours. The phones will have two variants - 8 GB of RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

 

Oppo Reno 6 is tipped to feature a 6.43-inch display. Under the hood, the phone might be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. The phone may sport a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup and a front camera of 32-megapixel.

 

Oppo Reno 6 Pro will sport a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and run on Android 11, most likely to be based on ColorOS 11.1. It might pack a 4500mAh battery with a 65W fast charging support.

 

The Reno 6 Pro might be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with 8GB/12GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage. Reno 6 Pro 5G might have a 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad rear camera system and a 32-megapixel front camera.

Latest News from Oppo

