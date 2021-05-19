Advertisement

Oppo Reno 6 series launch set for May 27th in China

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 19, 2021 1:02 pm

Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro+ will sport a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and run on Android 11, most likely to be based on ColorOS 11.1.
Oppo will be launching the Oppo Reno 6 series on May 27 in China. The series is expected to include the vanilla Reno 6 model, Reno 6 Pro and the Reno 6 Pro+.

 

The company has shared a short video on its official Weibo handle today morning confirming the launch date of the Reno 6 series as May 27 at 6 PM (local time).

Oppo phones with model number such as PEQM00, PEPM00, and PENM00 were recently certified by the TENAA authority of China which are said to be the upcoming Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, and Reno 6 Pro+ smartphones.

Oppo Reno 6

Oppo Reno 6 is tipped to feature a 6.43-inch display. Under the hood, the phone might be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. The phone may sport a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup and a front camera of 32-megapixel.

 


Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro+ will sport a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and run on Android 11, most likely to be based on ColorOS 11.1. The Reno 6 Pro and the Reno 6 Pro+ models should have a 2200mAh dual cell battery adding up to a total of 4400mAh capacity.

 

The Reno 6 Pro might be equipped the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the Reno 6 Pro+ should come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. All the three Reno 6 series phones might ship with 8GB/12GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

 

Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ might pack a 4500mAh battery with a 65W fast charging support. Reno 6 Pro 5G might have a 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad-camera system and Reno 6 Pro+ 5G is expected to feature a Sony IMX766 50-megapixel, 16-megapixel, 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel quad-camera setup. Both may have a 32-megapixel front camera.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro key specifications tipped

Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ alledgedly appear on TENAA, specifications revealed

