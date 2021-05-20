Oppo Reno 6 renders surface ahead of launch on May 27

Oppo Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro will come in Summer Harumi, Galaxy Dream, and Night Sea colours.

Advertisement

Oppo Reno 6 series will be launching on May 27 in China. The series is expected to include the vanilla Reno 6 model, Reno 6 Pro and the Reno 6 Pro+.

Now ahead of the launch, official renders of the Oppo Reno 6 5G have surfaced online revealing the design of the phone. In addition, the Oppo Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro have also been listed on JD.com, a Chinese retailer site.

Advertisement

The official renders show that the Oppo Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro will come in Summer Harumi, Galaxy Dream, and Night Sea colours. The phones will have two variants - 8 GB of RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

Further it reveals that the Reno 6 Pro+ features a curved edge display while the Reno 6 has a flat display. The JD listing also confirms that the Reno 6 Pro+ will feature 65W charging and a 90Hz refresh rate display with a punch-hole notch on the top left corner.

Oppo Reno 6 is tipped to feature a 6.43-inch display. Under the hood, the phone might be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. The phone may sport a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup and a front camera of 32-megapixel.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro will sport a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and run on Android 11, most likely to be based on ColorOS 11.1. It might pack a 4500mAh battery with a 65W fast charging support.

The Reno 6 Pro might be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with 8GB/12GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage. Reno 6 Pro 5G might have a 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad rear camera system and a 32-megapixel front camera.