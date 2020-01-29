  • 14:38 Jan 29, 2020

Advertisement

Oppo Reno 3 5G Power Edition to reportedly launch next month

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 29, 2020 1:06 pm

Latest News

Oppo Reno 3 5G Power Edition will feature quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors.
Advertisement

Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro 5G smartphones were launched in China last year. Now as per a new report, a new smartphone in the Reno 3 series which is dubbed as Oppo Reno 3 5G Power Edition will be launched next week.


A new Oppo phone with model number PCLM50 was spotted on TENAA certification website recently with almost similar specs as the Reno 3 5g but a different processor and a different primary rear camera. Now according to a Weibo user, Digital Chat Station, the OPPO PCLM50 will launch as the Reno 3 5G Power Edition.

Reno 3 5G Power Edition

As per the TENAA listing, Oppo PCLM50 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution. The phone will have a fingerprint scanner under the display. It is powered by Snapdragon 765G clocked at 2.4GHz coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of expandable storage.

For the camera, the new Oppo phone will feature quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. It will also have a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It will be backed up by 3935mAh (4025mAh) battery and it will run Android 10 out of the box. The TENAA listing reveals that the phone will come in White, Black, and Yellow colours.

Meanwhile, Oppo Reno 3 5G with 6GB RAM is also said to be in works as model number PDCT00 was spotted on TENAA with 6GB RAM  It also shows that the phone will offer up to 128GB of internal storage. So, we can expect that a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option variant could launch soon.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro with dual 44MP punch-hole selfie camera also surfaced last week. With this, it will be the world’s first smartphone to sport the same and the secondary camera is said to be 2MP depth sensor. To recall, the Reno 3 Pro 5G launched in China sports a single selfie camera to the left.

Advertisement

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro get certified, confirmed to feature 65W Super VOOC and more

Oppo Watch to reportedly come loaded with ECG support

Oppo F15 goes on sale in India for Rs 19,990

Oppo Reno 3 Pro with dual 44MP punch-hole selfie camera surfaces

Oppo Find X2 to feature 6.5-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate

Oppo A31 could soon launch, receives Bluetooth certification

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro get certified, confirmed to feature 65W Super VOOC and more

This is why Redmi Note 8 Pro cameras are mediocre!

OnePlus Concept World Tour announced, coming to three cities in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies