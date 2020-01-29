Oppo Reno 3 5G Power Edition to reportedly launch next month

Oppo Reno 3 5G Power Edition will feature quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors.

Advertisement

Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro 5G smartphones were launched in China last year. Now as per a new report, a new smartphone in the Reno 3 series which is dubbed as Oppo Reno 3 5G Power Edition will be launched next week.





A new Oppo phone with model number PCLM50 was spotted on TENAA certification website recently with almost similar specs as the Reno 3 5g but a different processor and a different primary rear camera. Now according to a Weibo user, Digital Chat Station, the OPPO PCLM50 will launch as the Reno 3 5G Power Edition.





As per the TENAA listing, Oppo PCLM50 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution. The phone will have a fingerprint scanner under the display. It is powered by Snapdragon 765G clocked at 2.4GHz coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of expandable storage.



For the camera, the new Oppo phone will feature quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. It will also have a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It will be backed up by 3935mAh (4025mAh) battery and it will run Android 10 out of the box. The TENAA listing reveals that the phone will come in White, Black, and Yellow colours.



Meanwhile, Oppo Reno 3 5G with 6GB RAM is also said to be in works as model number PDCT00 was spotted on TENAA with 6GB RAM It also shows that the phone will offer up to 128GB of internal storage. So, we can expect that a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option variant could launch soon.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro with dual 44MP punch-hole selfie camera also surfaced last week. With this, it will be the world’s first smartphone to sport the same and the secondary camera is said to be 2MP depth sensor. To recall, the Reno 3 Pro 5G launched in China sports a single selfie camera to the left.

Advertisement