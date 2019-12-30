  • 13:42 Dec 30, 2019

Oppo Reno 3 spotted on TENAA with 6GB RAM

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 30, 2019 12:10 pm

We can expect that a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option variant of Oppo Reno 3 could launch soon.
Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro 5G smartphones were recently launched in China. Oppo Reno 3 5G is priced at 3,399 Yuan (approx. Rs 34,600) for the 8GB/128GB variant, and 3,699 Yuan (approx. Rs 37,650) for the 12GB/128GB variant. Now a TENAA listing of the Oppo Reno 3 5G with 6GB RAM suggests that the company is working on to bring a cheaper variant soon.

 

The TENAA listing with model number PDCT00 suggests the existence of a 6GB RAM variant. It also shows that the phone will offer up to 128GB of internal storage. So, we can expect that a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option variant could launch soon. However, this new storage variant could be arriving with a cheaper price tag as compared to the other two variants.

Oppo Reno 3 5G features a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The phone has upto 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor.
 
For the camera department, the Oppo Reno 3 5G features a quad-camera setup with 64-megapixel with LED flash, an 8-megapixel 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel mono sensors with  f/2.4 aperture. The phone has a front camera of 32-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture.

The phone runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0 and it is backed up by 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging. The dimensions are 160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96 mm and the weight is 181 grams. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

 

