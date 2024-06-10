OPPO Reno 12 Indian Models to Have Reduced Specs Versus China Models

OPPO debuted the Reno 12 5G series smartphones in China earlier last month and a global and India launch is now on the cards. While the Chinese models have a decent set of specs that position the devices in the upper mid-range segment, the Indian and Global models of the OPPO Reno 12 5G series are expected to have significantly nerfed set of specifications. Here are all the details.

OPPO Reno 12 5G Series: Indian, Global Models’ Leaked Specs

According to a leak by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on X, while the devices will retain their looks from their respective Chinese counterparts, the specifications are expected to be completely different.

As per his leak, the Reno 12 5G gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED quad curved-edge screen with FHD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels, 1200 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colour and a 120Hz refresh rate with Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The Pro model gets the same display but with a stronger Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The display seems identical to that of the Chinese models of the devices.

As for the processor, both devices will pack the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor. This is a notable downgrade from the Dimensity 8250 and the Dimensity 9200+ chipsets found inside the Reno 12 5G and Reno 12 Pro 5G, respectively, in China. Both of them will have 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with variations in storage capacities, where Reno 12 gets 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and the Pro gets 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The Chinese Reno 12 series models have LPDDR5x RAM, which is, again, a considerably better RAM module.

As for the optics, the India and global models of Reno 12 5G will get an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 f/1.8 main camera, an 8-megapixel IMX355 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. The Pro model will replace the macro sensor with a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 f/2.0 portrait camera with 2x hybrid optical zoom.

While the camera specs of the Pro model in India and globally match that of the Chinese Reno 12 Pro, the standard Reno 12 drops the telephoto sensor in favour of a macro sensor which is a major downgrade. In comparison, the Pro and vanilla models of Reno 12 series have the same camera setup in China.

There will be a 5000mAh battery with 80W Fast charging support on both of them. They’ll have stereo speakers, an IP65 rating, and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and will run on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1.

OPPO Reno 12 5G Series: Expected Price in India, Launch Timeline

The Reno 12 Pro 5G starts at CNY 3,399 (Rs 39,800 approx) for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in China, while the Reno 12 begins at CNY 2,699 (Rs 31,500 approx) for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. If the devices arrive at similar price points in India, they’ll be facing significant competition from the likes of Realme GT 6T, Poco F6 5G, Nothing Phone (2a), and the iQOO Neo 7 Pro as well. All these devices, except the Phone (2a), sport better chipsets or displays than the Reno 12 models, considering the leaked specifications are correct.

The devices’ global launch is expected to take place on June 28, and an Indian launch could also be hosted around the same time.