The Reno 12 Pro 5G gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED quad curved-edge screen with FHD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels, 1200 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 50-megapixel f/2.0 Samsung JN5 front-facing camera with auto-focus.

Its rear-facing triple camera system gets an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 f/1.8 main camera, an 8-megapixel IMX355 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 f/2.0 portrait camera with 2x hybrid optical zoom.

The Reno 12 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition chipset coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device has a 5000mAh battery with 80W Fast charging support.

As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and an X-axis linear Haptics motor. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. It runs on ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14 and is also IP65 rated.