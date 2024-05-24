The Reno 12 Pro 5G gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED quad curved-edge screen with FHD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels, 1200 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 50-megapixel f/2.0 Samsung JN5 front-facing camera with auto-focus.
Its rear-facing triple camera system gets an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 f/1.8 main camera, an 8-megapixel IMX355 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 f/2.0 portrait camera with 2x hybrid optical zoom.
The Reno 12 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition chipset coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device has a 5000mAh battery with 80W Fast charging support.
As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and an X-axis linear Haptics motor. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. It runs on ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14 and is also IP65 rated.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|12/256 GB, 16/256 GB, 16/512 GB
|Colour Options
|Champagne Gold, Silver Magic Purple, Ebony Black
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.7
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|2412 × 1080 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|240 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|394
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition
|Phone RAM
|12 GB, 16 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5x
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB, 512 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|ColorOS 14.1, Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX890 primary sensor, OIS + 8MP Sony IMX355 f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor + 50MP Samsung JN5 f/2.0 SLR portrait sensor
|Rear Camera Features
|4K recording, HDR, Night Mode
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|50MP f/2.0 Samsung JN5 sensor
|Front Camera Features
|HDR
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|80W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.4
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
|IP Rating
|IP65