  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Oppo
  4. Oppo Reno 12 5G

Oppo Reno 12 5G

Oppo Reno 12 5G
Oppo Reno 12 5G
Brand: Oppo
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8250 Star Speed Edition
  • RAM (GB) 12, 16
  • Storage 256, 512
  • Display 6.7-inch, 1080 x 2412 pixels
  • Front Camera 50MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 8MP + 50MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Reno 12 5G gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED quad curved-edge screen with FHD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels, 1200 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 50-megapixel f/2.0 Samsung JN5 front-facing camera with auto-focus.

Its rear-facing triple camera system gets an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 f/1.8 main camera, an 8-megapixel IMX355 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 f/2.0 portrait camera with 2x hybrid optical zoom.

The Reno 12 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8250 Star Speed Edition chipset coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device has a 5000mAh battery with 80W Fast charging support.

As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, mono speaker, and a plastic middle frame. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. It runs on ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14 and is also IP65 rated.

Oppo Reno 12 5G Specs

Oppo Reno 12 5G Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 16/256 GB, 16/512 GB
Colour Options Soft Peach, Ebony Black, Millennium Silver

Oppo Reno 12 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Glass

Oppo Reno 12 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.7
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2412 × 1080 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 394

Oppo Reno 12 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8250 Star Speed Edition
Phone RAM 12 GB, 16 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 3.1
Memory Card Slot N/A

Oppo Reno 12 5G Software

OS & UI ColorOS 14.1, Android 14

Oppo Reno 12 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 Sony LYT-600 primary sensor, OIS + 8MP Sony IMX355 f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor + 50MP Samsung JN5 f/2.0 SLR portrait sensor
Rear Camera Features 4K recording, HDR, Night Mode
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 50MP f/2.0 Samsung JN5 sensor
Front Camera Features HDR

Oppo Reno 12 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 80W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Oppo Reno 12 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Oppo Reno 12 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
IP Rating IP65

More Smartphones from Oppo

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.