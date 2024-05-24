The Reno 12 5G gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED quad curved-edge screen with FHD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels, 1200 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 50-megapixel f/2.0 Samsung JN5 front-facing camera with auto-focus.

Its rear-facing triple camera system gets an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 f/1.8 main camera, an 8-megapixel IMX355 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 f/2.0 portrait camera with 2x hybrid optical zoom.

The Reno 12 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8250 Star Speed Edition chipset coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device has a 5000mAh battery with 80W Fast charging support.

As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, mono speaker, and a plastic middle frame. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. It runs on ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14 and is also IP65 rated.