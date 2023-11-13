Oppo Reno 11 series: What we know so far

Oppo debuted the Reno 10 5G series in India earlier in July of this year and it seems like the brand is ready with its successors, the Reno 11 series, but for China as of now. New reports have emerged online, giving us our first look at the Reno 11 series, both in terms of design as well as specifications.

Oppo Reno 11 Series: Design

Leaked renders from Chinese microblogging website Weibo suggest that Reno 11 series will depart from the design language we saw with the Reno 10 series. While the whole camera array is still pill-shaped, the positioning and designing of the Sensors seems different. There are three sensors on the back of the phone, alongside a curved panel, both on the back and at the front.

The Reno 11 differs slightly from the Reno 11 Pro, as the former has a black camera module whereas the latter’s camera module is colour coded with the rest of the panel. Leaker Digital Chat Station says that there will be no Reno 11 Pro+ this year. However, that remains to be seen once the Reno 11 series officially debuts.

Oppo Reno 11 Series: Specifications

The Oppo Reno 11 is expected to sport a curved EDGE OLED panel with a punch-hole cutout for a 32MP selfie camera. It will have triple rear cameras, including the Sony’s LYT600 sensor for the main unit, IMX355 sensor for ultra-wide, and IMX709 sensor for telephoto sensor which will have 2x Optical Zoom support.

The device is expected to have the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 at its help, paired with a 4800mAh battery and 67W fast charging. Other specs of the Reno 11 have been kept under the wraps as of yet.

Read More: Oppo A79 5G launched in India: Is it worth the price?

Oppo Reno 11 Pro, on the other hand, could sport a 1.5K display with a 120Hz Refresh Rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, it should sport a 32MP camera on the front, accompanied by a 50MP IMX890 primary camera with OIS, an 8MP IMX355 ultra-wide and a 32MP IMX709 2X telephoto lens on the back. It may be backed by a 4700mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It may also get a dual speaker setup and an X-axis haptic motor.

Oppo Reno 11 Series: Launch Timeline

According to the reports, the Reno 11 family was supposed to launch in China on November 23rd, however, it has now been delayed to launch early in December. There’s no word regarding the India launch of the same. Judging by the company’s past record, it could launch the devices in India sometime during 2024.