Oppo Reno 10 5G Series, Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro TWS earbuds arrive in India

Oppo has debuted the Reno 10 5G series as well as the Enco Air 3 Pro TWS earbuds in India. The new Reno series smartphones include three handsets, namely Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro and the Reno 10 Pro+. As for the Enco Air 3 Pro, it comes with Active Noise Cancellation support which can block noises up till 49dB.

Oppo Reno 10 5G series: Price

The price of the Oppo Reno 10 5G will be revealed on July 20, 12PM IST, via Flipkart. It can be purchased in Ice Blue and Silvery Grey colour options. As for the Reno 10 Pro 5G, it comes in at Rs 39,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB variant. As for the Reno 10 Pro+ 5G, it costs Rs 54,999 for the single 12GB + 256GB trim. Both the Pro models are offered in Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey shades.

The Pro models will go on sale starting July 13. They will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Oppo India online store, and major retail stores across the country.

Oppo Reno 10 5G: Specifications

Oppo Reno 10 5G sports a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels, 950 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 32-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing camera.

On the back, the Oppo device gets a triple rear camera array including a 64-megapixel f/1.7 primary camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 32-megapixel f/2.0 telephoto camera with 2x zoom.

The Reno 10 5G is powered by a Dimensity 7050 processor, while the China model gets the Snapdragon 778G SoC. It is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It packs a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. The device has stereo speakers, in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster also.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Reno 10 Pro 5G gets a 6.7-inch OLED curved-edge screen with FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels, 950 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 32-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing camera.

Its rear-facing triple camera system gets an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel f/1.8 Sony IMX890 main camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 32-megapixel IMX709 f/2.0 telephoto camera with 2x zoom.

The Reno 10 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset coupled with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The device has a 4,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, and a plastic middle frame. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G: Specifications

The Reno 10 Pro+ gets a 6.74-inch OLED curved-edge screen with a 1.5K resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels, 450 PPI, 1400 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate.

There’s a triple rear camera system consisting of an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel f/1.8 Sony IMX890 main camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with OIS and f/2.5 aperture. It has a 32-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing camera.

The Reno 10 Pro+ has the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 at its helm, which is coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. As for other features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, NFC, an IR blaster, dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro: Price, Specs

The Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro TWS are offered in green and white colour variants. They are priced at Rs 4,999 and will go on sale starting July 11 via Flipkart and the official Oppo online or retail stores.

Oppo’s Enco Air 3 Pro TWS sport a 12.4mm dynamic drivers and offer a frequency range of 20Hz to 40kHz. They further pack active noise cancellation (ANC) feature that allows users to experience distraction and environmental music. They can cancel noise up to 49dB.

The earbuds have a 43mAh battery and the charging case packs a 440mAh battery which can be charged using a USB Type-C charging port. The company claims that the charging case along with the earbuds requires a charging time of 120 minutes to charge fully.

The Enco Air 3 Pro provide a total playback time of up to 30 hours, including the charging case. They are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance. They connect wirelessly via Bluetooth v5.3 and offer a connection range of up to 10m. It supports LDAC, AAC, and SBC Bluetooth codecs.