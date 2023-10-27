Oppo A79 5G launched in India: Is it worth the price?

Oppo has launched a new mid-ranger in India as a part of its A-series, dubbed as the Oppo A79 5G. The new A-series smartphone gets an eye-grabbing design with a dual rear camera system, a 5000mAh battery, SuperVOOC Fast charging and more. However, can it overcome the competition and prove itself worthy of its price tag? Let’s take a look.

Oppo A79 5G: Price, Availability

The Oppo A79 5G is available in Black and Green colour options in a single variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at Rs 19,999. The brand is offering cashback of up to Rs 4,000 and no cost EMI options on the purchase of the smartphone. Users can avail an exchange bonus also. It is available via Oppo’s own online store, Flipkart, Amazon, and other retail outlets.

Oppo A79 5G: Specifications

The Oppo A79 5G sports a 6.72-inch LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 680 nits, a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio, a 1400:1 contrast ratio, and a 96% NTSC color gamut. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage which will be expandable.

The Oppo smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Samsung JN1 5P lens with an f/1.8 aperture and a 77° field of view. Further, the secondary lens is a 2MP Portrait OmniVision OVO2B1B 3P lens with an f/2.4 Aperture and an 89° field of view. For selfies, it comes with an 8MP OmniVision OVO8D 4P lens featuring an f/2.0 aperture

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC Fast charging support. Connectivity options include Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C port, 3.5mm Headphone jack and GPS. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for Biometrics and the handset is IP54 rated as well.

Oppo A79 5G: Competitors

At Rs 19,999, you get the Moto G84 5G which not only has a slightly better chipset, but also gets you a better pOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, an ultra-wide angle sensor on the back instead of the portrait sensor on Oppo A79 5G, stereo speakers, more RAM and more storage as well. All these features make the Motorola smartphone a superior offering in every possible manner when compared to the Oppo A79 5G.

Another major competitor for the A79 5G is the Galaxy M34 5G, that once again gets you a better display, better processor, better software and a bigger battery. The charging remains slower at 25W. However, the price tag is cheaper at Rs 18,499 for the 8GB + 128GB model on Amazon at the time of writing this article, which again makes the Galaxy M34 5G a better overall choice.

The A79 5G tries hard to capture the attention of the buyers with its striking design but fails to do the same in terms of specifications and the overall value. We feel the competition is offering a lot more for the same price or even cheaper.