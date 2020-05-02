Advertisement

Oppo releases timeline for ColorOS 7 roadmap for its smartphones

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 02, 2020 11:35 am

Latest News

Oppo K3 and Oppo K5 smartphones will be receiving the stable Android 10 update in May.
Advertisement

Oppo has now a timeline for the stable Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update and beta update schedule rollout for its smartphones. Recently, the company rolled out the Android 10 stable update to its Reno 2, Oppo Reno Z, Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro, Opo A9, and Oppo R17 smartphones.

As per the post by ColorOS on Weibo, Oppo K3 and Oppo K5 smartphones will be receiving the stable Android 10 update in May. Oppo K3 users will be rolled out the stable update on May 29 while Oppo K5 will receive on May 20.

As far as beta update schedule is concerned, Oppo A11 and Oppo A11x will receive the beta update on May 15. Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition will receive the update on May 30. Other smartphones like Oppo A9, Oppo A9x, and Oppo R15 will receive the ColorOS 7 beta update on May 28.

Oppo released the ColorOS 7 in November last year but only now the company is rolling out stable updates to its devices. The ColorOS 7 is based on Android 10 bringing UI improvements, new features, and a lot of fixes over ColorOS 6.

 

The ColorOS 7 comes loaded with a new visual design with increased white space and tweaked UI colours that are expected to reduce visual fatigue. One can also schedule the dark mode in ColorOS 7. The update brings four different icon designs along with new Oppo Sans font with the new UI. The company has also added new Art+ wallpaper to the software to offer a high-quality desktop experience. The UI now comes with a system-wide dark mode that is also available for third-party applications.

Advertisement

Oppo F11, F11 Pro ColorOS 7 trial version now open for registrations

Oppo releases revised ColorOS 7 roadmap for its range of smartphones

ColorOS 7 trial version now open for 10 Oppo smartphones in India

Android 10 based ColorOS 7 now rolling out to Oppo Reno 2, Reno Z, F11, F11 Pro, R17

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo A9 Oppo A9x Oppo R15 Oppo A11x Oppo A11 Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition Oppo K5 Oppo Oppo Color OS 7

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme XT receives new update in India with April security patch, DocVault ID and optimized audio quality

Realme 5 Pro update rolls out with April 2020 security patch, DocVault ID feature and more

Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy A50s price slashed in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home
Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid
Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?

Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies