Android 10 based ColorOS 7 now rolling out to Oppo Reno 2, Reno Z, F11, F11 Pro, R17

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 21, 2020 4:06 pm

The Android 10 based ColorOS 7 update brings new gestures support, optimised screenshot preview and settings along with new Dark Mode and Focus. It also adds new charging animation along with a host of other features.
Oppo has started rolling out the Android 10 stable update to its Reno 2, Oppo Reno Z, Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro, Opo A9, and Oppo R17 smartphones. The Android 10 based ColorOS 7 update brings various new features to all the smartphones.

The Android 10 update comes with version number CPH1969EX_11.C.20 for Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro, and Oppo A9. Oppo Reno 2 update comes with firmware version CPH1907PUEX_11.C.25 while the Oppo R17 phones are getting the CPH1879EX_F.03 version number. Lastly, Oppo Reno Z is getting software version CPH1979_C.21.

The update brings new gestures support, optimised screenshot preview and settings along with new Dark Mode and Focus. It also adds new charging animation along with a host of other features.

The update also comes with the Smart Sidebar and includes features such as Assistive Ball Opacity and Hide Assistive Ball on Fullscreen App. It adds 3-Finger Screenshot Gesture support that lets users capture a screenshot of the selected part of the screen using three fingers on the screen. It also optimises the floating window feature for more apps. It also adds a bubble, which is displayed when you open an app in a floating window from the Smart Sidebar.

 

Here is the Complete Changelog:

Visuals

        Brand new borderless design makes visuals more attractive and operation more efficient.

        Added OPPO Sans as the default font. The new font delivers a refreshing feel and fits well with OPPO’s pursuit of blending beauty and technology.


    Smart Sidebar
        Optimised user interfaces and improved one-handed operation.
        Drag an app out of Smart Sidebar to open it in Split-screen mode.
        Added two settings: Assistive Ball Opacity and Hide Assistive Ball on Fullscreen App.
        Optimised the Floating Window feature for more apps.
        Added a bubble: A bubble is displayed when you open an app in a floating window from the Smart Sidebar. Tap the bubble to collapse and open the app.

    Screenshot
        Optimised 3-Finger Screenshot: Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen and swipe your fingers to adjust the screenshot size. Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen and swipe your fingers outwards to capture a long screenshot.
        Added screenshot settings: You can adjust the position of the screenshot preview floating window and set the screenshot sound.
        Optimised screenshot preview floating window: After taking a screenshot, drag it up and release to share it, or drag it down and release to take a long screenshot.

    Navigation Gestures 3.0
        New gesture: Swipe inward from both sides of the screen and then hold to switch to the previous app.
        Optimised gestures: All gestures are supported in landscape mode.

    System
        Added Dark Mode: Protects your eyes while reducing power consumption.
        Added Focus Mode: Shields you from outside distractions when you are learning or working.
        Added all new charging animation.
        Optimised the Quick Settings user interface for easier one-handed operation.
        Swipe left or right to ignore banner notifications.
        Added a pause function for screen recording.
        Added a floating window and settings for screen recording.
        New sounds added for file deletion, calculator key touches, and compass pointer.
        Optimised system pre-loaded ringtones.
        Added TalkBack floating prompts for Accessibility.
        Colour Accessibility Mode added to improve the user experience for visually impaired users.
        New management function for recent tasks: You can view memory information about recent tasks and lock apps.

    Games
        Optimised visual interaction for Game Space.
        Optimised the startup animation for Game Space.

    Home Screen
        More live wallpapers.
        Added Art+ static wallpapers.
        Customise whether to open Global Search or the notification drawer when swiping down on the Home screen.
        Customise the size, shape, and style of app icons on the Home screen.
        Swipe up on the Lock screen to switch unlock methods.
        Optimised the graphic design of password unlocks to facilitate one-handed operations.
        Supported live wallpapers on the Lock screen.
        More screen-off clock styles.
        Added a simple Home screen mode, featuring larger fonts and icons and a clearer layout.

    Security
        Connect your phone to Wi-Fi networks using a random MAC address to avoid targeted ads and protect your privacy.

    Tools
        In Quick Settings or Smart Sidebar, you can open Calculator in a floating
        Added the trim feature in Recordings.
        Added the Weather (dynamic) ringtone, which automatically adapts to the current weather.
        Added weather-adaptive animations in Weather.

    Camera
        Optimised the Camera UI for better user experience.
        Optimised the Timer UI and sound.

    Photos
        Optimised the Album UI for a clear hierarchy and quick lookup of photos.
        Added Album Recommendations that recognises more than 80 different scenes.

    Communications
        OPPO Share now supports sharing files with vivo and Xiaomi devices.
        Optimised the Contacts UI for a more efficient experience.

    Settings
        Search Settings now supports fuzzy match and contains a search history.

    Applications
        Soloop Video Editor: Create your video with one tap.
        Added DocVault, an app for easy management and use of your digital ID cards (available only on phones sold in India).

Oppo F11, F11 Pro ColorOS 7 trial version now open for registrations

Oppo releases revised ColorOS 7 roadmap for its range of smartphones

ColorOS 7 trial version now open for 10 Oppo smartphones in India

